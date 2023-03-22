Clerk Forged Judge’s Signature in an Attempt to Free Former Connecticut Prosecutors from $29 Million Default Judgment

Photo File

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January, African-American professionals, Deafueh Monbo and Juahdi Monbo, were granted orders of default in the malicious prosecution suit against former prosecutors Elizabeth Leaming and Mark Stabile after they failed to appear in the case.

Leaming and Stabile’s attorney did not move to vacate the default within 30 days of its entry. The Monbos then filed a motion in Court on February 23, 2023 asking for final default judgment. The Monbos’ request for final default judgment was supposed to be sent before a judge for approval this month.

“But instead of sending the motion to the judge, the clerk created a fake court order, dated it February 27, 2023, then forged the signature of retired Judge Patrick Stringer on the order to make it appear that the court had vacated the $29 million default against Leaming and Stabile when in fact the Court had not done so,” Monbo states.

Former Judge Patrick Stringer, 71 years old, retired on January 11, 2022. A representative from the State of Maryland’s Central Payroll Bureau confirmed that the former Judge Patrick Stringer no longer performs judicial duties. “The mandatory retirement age for Maryland judges is 70 years old,” said the Central Payroll Bureau representative.

The Monbos would later find out that “the clerk also forged the signature of retired Judge Patrick Stringer” to deny their request for final default judgment on March 15, 2023.

The Monbos have since filed another motion requesting final default judgment against Leaming and Stabile. “We’ve attached all of the evidence of the clerk’s forgery to the motion and we’ve raised our concerns with the Court regarding the falsified document,” said Monbo.

The case is Monbo v. Leaming, the Circuit Court for the State of Maryland, Baltimore County, Case No. C-03-CV-22-003607.

SOURCE: The Monbos