Trial Court Grants Order of Default Against Former Connecticut Prosecutors

Maryland Court grants Order of Default against former Connecticut prosecutors Elizabeth Leaming and Mark Stabile in a case filed by Maryland residents, Deafueh Monbo and Juahdi Monbo, who were falsely arrested in Connecticut.

According to court records, Leaming and Stabile intentionally filed charges against the Monbo, although there was no probable cause or legal basis to suggest that any crimes were committed.

In September 2022, the Monbos filed a lawsuit against the former prosecutors for malicious prosecution.

When Leaming and Stabile did not respond to the lawsuit, the Monbos requested an Order of Default, which the Court granted on January 20, 2023.

View a copy of the Order of Default, HERE.

The case is Monbo v. Leaming, The Circuit Court for the State of Maryland, Baltimore County, Case No. C-03-CV-22-003607.

SOURCE: The Monbos

