Press Releases

03/03/2023

Farmers' Market Nutrition Program Transitions to Electronic Platform

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is pleased to announce the transition of the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) from paper benefits to a mobile closed loop, EBT payment solution for the 2023 season. In September 2022, CT DoAg received $250,000 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Benefit Delivery Modernization Grant to invest in technology that will streamline benefit delivery for participants and improve equitable access to locally grown fruits and vegetables. CT DoAg will utilize SoliSystems to administer and redeem FMNP benefits.

To ensure a smooth transition, ALL certified farmers, farmers’ markets, and distribution partners will be required to attend an in-person training to participate in the program.



All fruit, vegetable, and honey producers selling at Certified Connecticut Grown Farmers’ Markets must be certified with the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (FMNP).



The certification allows farms to accept the FMNP benefits for only Connecticut Grown fresh fruits, vegetables, fresh-cut herbs, and eggs for WIC participants and income-eligible seniors over the age of 60. Seniors may also use their benefits for honey. Attend one of the below farmer certification meetings to become certified, learn about the SoliMarket platform, grant funds available, and accepting SNAP to expand sales.



Following are the current certification dates for farmers, which will be held in person across the state. Dates for farmers' markets and distribution sites will be announced shortly.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 9 AM to 12 PM

Hartford County Extension Center, 270 Farmington Avenue, Building 4, Exchange Building - Suite 262, Farmington, CT, 06032

Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM

Litchfield County Extension Center, 843 University Drive, Torrington, CT, 06790

Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 9 AM to 12 PM

Middlesex County Extension Center, 1066 Saybrook Road, Haddam, CT, 06438

Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM

New London County Extension Center, 562 New London Turnpike, Norwich, CT, 06360-6599

Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 9 AM to 12 PM

Windham County Extension Center, 139 Wolf Den Road, Brooklyn, CT, 06234-1729

Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM - TENTATIVE

Tolland County Extension Center- 24 Hyde Avenue, Vernon, CT, 06066

Friday, March 31, 2023, from 9 AM to 12 PM

Connecticut Ag Experiment Station, Jones Auditorium, 123 Huntington Street, New Haven, CT 06511



Registration is now open at https://bit.ly/eFMNP. Registration must be received at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. Please note that you will receive meeting information the day before the meeting.



Questions can be directed to Erin Windham at Erin.Windham@ct.gov or 860-519-6083 or Ally Hughes at Allison.Hughes@ct.gov or 860-500-8918.