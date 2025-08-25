Press Releases

08/22/2025

CT DoAg Announces Release of FY 2026 CT Grown for CT Kids Grant Guidance

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is pleased to announce the release of the FY 2026 Connecticut Grown for Connecticut Kids Grant (CTG4CTK) guidance and application periods. With a total of $950,000 in funding available, this grant continues to support farm-to-school efforts that connect Connecticut children with local food while strengthening local agriculture and nutrition education. Full grant awards will be funded at up to $50,000, while Microgrants will receive up to $5,000 each.

“Through continued support from the Lamont-Bysiewicz administration and legislature, the CT Grown for CT Kids Grant program continues to integrate the state’s robust agriculture sector in traditionally non-agriculture communities,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “As program demand increases, we continue to refine our program guidance to ensure the funds are utilized in meaningful ways to increase access to CT Grown farm products.”

New for FY 2026:

Highlights of the latest grant guidance include several key updates to streamline access, enhance program goals, and improve clarity for applicants. All updates are highlighted in yellow in the full guidance document for easy reference.

Updated Eligibility & Expenses

Colleges, universities, and their student groups are now eligible applicants.

CT Grown for CT Kids Week expenses are now eligible.

Stricter guidelines on personnel and capital costs to ensure responsible use of funds.

Award Enhancements

Updated scoring rubrics to prioritize: Sustainability Purchasing CT Grown products 2024 CT Local Food for Schools Incentive Program (LFSIP) districts Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) sponsors



Application Deadlines

All applications are due by 12:00 p.m. (noon) EST on their respective dates as follows:

Microgrants (Tracks 1-4): September 18, 2025

Full Grants (Tracks 2, 3 & 4): October 24, 2025

A live webinar and Q&A session will be held on September 5, 2025, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Following the webinar, virtual office hours and drop-in coaching sessions will be offered. Details will be announced during the webinar and posted on the CTG4CTK grant webpage.

For full guidance and applications materials, please visit the CT Grown for CT Kids Grant webpage. Questions may be directed to Hannah Carty, Program Coordinator at Hannah.Carty@ct.gov or 860-471-1620.

About CTG4CTK

The CT Grown for CT Kids Grant Program supports Connecticut-based educational entities and community organizations in building sustainable farm-to-school programs. Eligible applicants include local and regional boards of education, childcare providers, educational cooperatives, and now, colleges and universities and their student groups.

This is the fifth round of funding available for CTG4CTK, which was originally established as a two-year pilot program in 2021. Most recently, in June 2025, the legislature allocated up to $1 million annually in the FY26 and FY27 budgets.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov