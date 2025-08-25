Press Releases

08/15/2025

Submit Your Listing for the Updated CT Grown Map by September 1

CT Grown, administered by Connecticut Department of Agriculture, is updating CT Grown Map to help consumers easily find local farms, farm stands, pick-your own, agritourism experiences, and farmers’ markets. A new platform is being utilized, and the refresh aims to ensure all information is current and accurate.

If you operate an agricultural business that is open to the public or offers direct-to-consumer sales, we invite you to submit a new listing by September 1, 2025. This includes:

Pick-Your-Own

Farm stands (certified and non-certified)

Agritourism destinations

Farm stores

Farmers’ markets

Important: We are refreshing all existing data, and previous listings will be removed after September 1 unless a new submission is received.

Farmers’ markets, certified farm stands, and certified organic producers are requested to one of the following forms, as the map includes category-specific filtering to better serve the public.

How to Participate:

There is no cost to be included on the map, and it is a great way to increase your visibility while helping the community find and support local agriculture.

For more information about the map or utilizing the CT Grown brand, please contact Rebecca Eddy at Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov or 860-573-0323.