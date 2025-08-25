Press Releases

08/01/2025

Rosedale Farms and Vineyards Named 2025 Century Farm

Simsbury Operation Established in 1920

(HARTFORD, CT) – During Plant Science Day hosted by The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Rosedale Farms and Vineyards in Simsbury, CT, was announced as the 2025 Century Farm Award recipient, selected by the Connecticut Agricultural Information Council (CAIC).

The Century Farm Award is given to a farm that has been in a family operation for more than 100 years and has outstanding potential to be a successful business for another 100 years.

About Rosedale Farms & Vineyards

In 1920, Morris and Minnie Epstein who had immigrated from Eastern Europe a few years earlier, moved from New York City where Morris was a painter to Simsbury, CT to try his hand at farming. They bought a 40-acre dairy/tobacco farm. Having no farming experience, it was a “leap of faith”. They decided to call the farm Rosedale after their youngest daughter Rose. In 1927, Morris fell from a silo and died. At the age of 16, Louis took over the farm. Louis had an older sister, Ida, and younger sister, Rose that helped out but it was on his shoulders to continue to make the farm viable. He started a milk route in Hartford and that is where he met Edith, his future wife. It was shortly after that he decided to grow sweet corn and other vegetables as the sandy soil was conducive for growing crops. The cows were eventually sold although there were still some chickens for fresh eggs for family and friends. Louise and Edith married in 1946 and had two children: Sandra in 1947 and Marshall in 1952.

Over the years, additional farmland was purchased and in total there is 110 acres, 60 of which is farmed and five acres of vineyard. Marshall decided he wanted to continue his family's legacy – went to college for business, married Lynn in 1973 and took over the farm in 1983. Even back in the 80's he and Lynn knew that to succeed they would have to increase exposure and engage in agritourism. Fast forward – three daughters and four grandchildren later, a thriving vineyard, as well as farming a wide variety of crops, a bakery on site, a CSA program, a corn maze and sunflower stroll, hosting “Chef to Farm” dinners and several food festivals with MAX Hospitality along with wedding and corporate events, Rosedale is continuing to evolve.

In addition, their older grandson, Kyle McCullough graduated from UCONN this May and is a full-time employee and an intricate part of the business as they continue looking for ways to grow, by increasing their footprint and to succeed for his generation and future generations.

Nominations for the Century Farm Award will reopen in February 2026 and will be due by May 31, 2026. To learn more about past Century Farm recipients in Connecticut, visit the CAIC website.