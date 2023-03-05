WatchRx and Advatech Healthcare Europe Ltd. Partner to Improve Health Equity and Health Outcomes in the UK

WatchRx Caregiver App and Smartwatch improve care coordination between patients and caregivers. Advatech Healthcare helps optimize access to A&E resources in the UK.

This partnership will significantly reduce the number of accident and emergency (A&E) visits, shorten A&E waiting times, and help achieve faster bed rotation.

Our partnership with WatchRx improves our ability to bring real-time actionable insights into our platform and helps identify clinical & non-clinical interventions that drive improved patient outcomes” — Samit Biswas, Founder & CEO, Advatech Healthcare Europe, Ltd.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WatchRx and Advatech Healthcare Europe Ltd. announced today that they are partnering to improve health equity and health outcomes in the UK with their AI/ML enabled platform and smart wearable solutions. With this partnership, patients, payers, and healthcare providers can leverage predictive analytics and insights to increase care coordination, simplify medication adherence, reduce healthcare cost, and improve patient outcomes.

Chronic diseases account for two-thirds of healthcare expenditures in the United Kingdom. Up to 50% of medications in England are not taken as prescribed. This non-adherence potentially costs the UK healthcare system up to £500 million per year.

The combined solution will additionally improve health and wellness and health equity among vulnerable populations, including the chronically and mentally ill, seniors, and women.

“Studies have established clear linkage between improved medication adherence, improved patient outcomes, and reduction in avoidable hospitalization”, said Samit Biswas, Founder & CEO of Advatech Healthcare Europe. “Our partnership with WatchRx improves our ability to bring real-time actionable insights into our platform and helps identify clinical & non-clinical interventions that drive improved patient outcomes, increase patient-provider engagement, and reach the patients where they are.”

This partnership will leverage WatchRx’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) capabilities and Advatech Healthcare’s primary healthcare platform to:

• Accelerate access to healthcare services

• Bring greater transparency to optimize healthcare resources.

• Improve care coordination among all stakeholders.

• Save UK taxpayers money

• Deliver better patient outcomes

“We are very happy to partner with Advatech Healthcare Europe to help address health inequity among vulnerable populations,” said Jayanthi Narasimhan, Founder and CEO of WatchRx. “Our patient-friendly solution with wearable and connected medical devices will enable Advatech Healthcare’s customers to access personalized resources and guidance to manage their health. Our data analytics, automation, and patient-engagement capabilities will improve patient health outcomes and quality of life.”

The WatchRx solution is available as part of Advatech Healthcare’s remote and digital health management platform.

Learn more: www.watchrx.io

About WatchRx

WatchRx is on a mission to help healthcare providers deliver personalized quality care to seniors to facilitate aging in place. We enable hospitals and providers to improve transitional care and offer RPM/CCM/TCM, which helps to reduce readmission, reduce healthcare costs, and grow revenue. The patented AI/ML enabled WatchRx solution includes a senior-friendly smartwatch and RPM/CCM/TCM platform with automated workflows. Our predictive analytics system correlates vitals data, medication adherence, and self-reported data, including food & nutrition. The RPM platform and accompanying smartphone app, enable physicians, caregivers, and nurses to receive actionable alerts and deliver care right at patient’s home. Learn more at: www.watchrx.io

About Advatech Healthcare Europe Ltd.

Advatech Healthcare Europe facilitates 24-hour medical transport for governments, corporate organizations, and individual clinics. We are based in London, United Kingdom and deliver services as well as accredited training through existing providers. Advatech Healthcare works with non-emergency patient’s transport; ambulance services for hospitals, clinics, and laboratories and ensures these services are readily and easily accessible. Learn more at: www.advatechhealth.com

WatchRx Media Contact:

Jayanthi Narasimhan, CEO

Email: info@watchrx.io

Advatech Healthcare Media Contact:

Samit Biwas, Founder & CEO

Email: samit@advatechhealth.com