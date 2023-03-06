WatchRx Launches Voice-Assisted Dialog Capabilities on Their Smartwatch to Address Healthy Aging

Voice-assisted dialog capability offers seniors a more effective way to access care.

The addition of conversational voice assistant capability to WatchRx is a game-changer in increasing patient-provider engagement and seniors’ quality of life.

The integrated WatchRx and DIYVA technologies now enable interactive patient engagement and are a transformational step forward in helping seniors age with health, dignity, and independence” — Vijay Bhatt, Advisor, DIYVA

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WatchRx is excited to announce the launch of their enhanced healthy aging solution, powered by DIYVA (https://www.diyva.life/) that also integrates with ChatGPT. The AI/ML enabled WatchRx care coordination platform already provides chronic care management (CCM), remote patient monitoring (RPM), and transitional care management (TCM). Now the platform additionally offers voice-assisted helpline that enables patients to request transportation, meals, and housing or report a health problem seeking emergency help. Further, the solution can be used for cognitive assessment, social engagement, entertainment, and learning resources to prevent loneliness.

There are now more than 56 million senior Americans, and this cohort is expected to grow to nearly 94.7 million by 2060. Nearly 80% of these older adults have at least one chronic illness, such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease, cancer, and diabetes, limiting their ability to perform activities of daily living (ADL) and requiring in-home or institutional care. Two-thirds of all health care costs and 93% of Medicare spending in the United States goes toward addressing these chronic illness issues.

"At WatchRx, we're passionate about helping people live their best lives, and we believe that healthy aging is an essential part of that," said Jayanthi Narasimhan, CEO of WatchRx. "Our care coordination platform, coupled with our smartwatch and caregiver app are purpose-built to provide the support and resources that seniors need to stay healthy, active, and engaged as they grow older. We're excited to offer DIYVA’s innovative voice-assistant with the WatchRx solution and look forward to helping every older American achieve his/her health and wellness goals."

The addition of DIYVA’s conversational voice assistant capability to WatchRx is a game-changer in increasing patient-provider engagement, which has been proven to improve seniors’ quality of life.

“The new WatchRx capabilities, based on DIYVA’s voice-enabled assistant technology, can help older population to prolong their independence and improve in-home care by providing companionship”, said Vijay Bhatt, advisor, DIYVA. Now, the WatchRx platform can trigger voice-enabled dialogs between patients and the WatchRx platform when help is needed, thus improving medication adherence by engaging with patients in a comfortable way and reminding patients, through scheduled voice interactions, to follow healthy lifestyle and take medications. The integrated WatchRx and DIYVA technologies now enable interactive patient engagement and are a transformational step forward in helping seniors age with health, dignity, and independence.”

The WatchRx healthy aging offering includes:

1. Always-available companion/assistant for the aging population. Patient vitals are measured daily, and any anomaly triggers dialogs that can be sent to the watch, gather additional information, and help care providers to check on the patient and recommend corrective measures.

2. Patented visual mediation reminders can be programmed with voice instructions from family members to increase adherence.

3. Multilingual, bi-directional, voice-enabled smartwatch with AI capabilities understands and responds to seniors' needs in their natural language.

4. Voice/video call capability enables caregivers to communicate with seniors. Seniors can request help using helpline button on the watch.

5. Voice-enabled AI agents can educate and entertain seniors on a vast array of topics, thereby improving their cognitive abilities while alleviating social isolation. The AI engine can assume different personas leading to a diverse and rich conversation (e.g., suggesting a dinner recipe).

6. Scheduled voice interactions help to remind patients to take their medication, follow a healthy diet, announce a community event with a preferred activity, administer assessment tests and eligibility for services. (e.g., SDoH services). The interactions are shared with care providers to track mood and sentiments.

The WatchRx solution for healthy aging available now. To learn more and to schedule a consultation, please visit www.watchrx.io.

About WatchRx

WatchRx is on a mission to help healthcare providers deliver personalized quality care to seniors to facilitate aging in place. We enable hospitals and providers to improve transitional care and offer RPM/CCM/TCM, which helps to reduce readmission, reduce healthcare costs, and grow revenue. The patented AI/ML enabled WatchRx solution includes a senior-friendly smartwatch and RPM/CCM/TCM platform with automated workflows. Our predictive analytics system correlates vitals data, medication adherence, and self-reported data, including food & nutrition. The RPM platform and accompanying smartphone app, enable physicians, caregivers, and nurses to receive actionable alerts and deliver care right at patient’s home.

WatchRx Media Contact:

Jayanthi Narasimhan, CEO

Email: info@watchrx.io

WatchRx launches voice-assisted dialog capability