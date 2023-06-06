WatchRx Launches its Award-Winning Medication Adherence & Care Coordination Solution on Apple Watch and Pixel Watch

WatchRx Visual Medication Reminders Help Seniors Stay Healthy and Independent The Caregiver App allows caregivers to stay informed about their patients and loved ones.

Each one of us knows someone who suffers from chronic illness and struggles with their complex medication regimen. Our solution improves the quality of life for the patients and their caregivers.” — Jayanthi Narasimhan, WatchRx CEO

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WatchRx announced today that its award-winning medication adherence and care coordination solution is now available on the Apple Watch and the Google Pixel Watch. With this new product launch, Apple Watch and Pixel Watch owners can leverage WatchRx’s innovative and intuitive approach to medication adherence and care coordination. The WatchRx solution includes a caregiver app that can alert family caregivers when their loved one has missed their medication.

There are now over 100 million Apple Watch owners globally and the Pixel Watch is rapidly gaining traction. The launch of the WatchRx solution on both of these platforms will help patients take the right medication at the right time, reduces the possibility of overdosage and missed medications, and thus, help reduce instances of serious outcomes, including costly hospitalizations.

60% of American adults suffer from some chronic disease while 40% suffer from more than one condition[1]. Nearly 69% of hospital readmissions for seniors are due to medication non-adherence[2]. Additionally, chronic illnesses cost US employers over $530 billion due to absenteeism and reduced productivity[3]. Family caregivers are also suffering as they spend over 24 hours a week looking after chronically ill loved ones while balancing their careers and their personal lives[4].

“We are delighted to launch the WatchRx medication adherence solution on the Apple Watch and the Google Pixel Watch,” said Jayanthi Narasimhan, Founder and CEO of WatchRx. “Each one of us knows someone who suffers from chronic illness and many of them struggle with their complex medication regimens. We’ve created a very thoughtful, comprehensive, and easy to use solution to help them stay on track with their medications so they can lead healthy lives. Our solution improves the quality of life for the patients and their caregivers.”

The WatchRx app for Apple Watch and Google Pixel Watch supports the following capabilities:

• Visual Medication Reminders – The watch displays medication name, image, and dosage, while also providing audio instructions.

• Vitals Collection – The watch collects health data using Apple Health Kit for heart rate, SpO2, ECG, and sleep.

• Smart Alerts – The watch will continuously remind the patient to take their medications until they acknowledge having taken it. The caregivers are notified when the patient has not taken their medication after repeated reminders.

• Care Coordination – Caregivers and patients can communicate without typing.

• Wellbeing – Caregivers can set custom alerts for patients’ watches, including notifications for exercise and doctor’s appointment.

• Physician Connection - Physicians can provide remote patient monitoring (RPM), remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), and chronic care management (CCM) services.

Customers can request access to the Apps by sending email to info@watchrx.io

About WatchRx

WatchRx is on a mission to help healthcare providers deliver personalized quality care to seniors to facilitate aging in place. We enable hospitals and providers to improve transitional care and offer RPM/CCM/TCM, which helps to reduce readmission, reduce healthcare costs, and grow revenue. The patented AI/ML enabled WatchRx solution includes a senior-friendly smartwatch and RPM/CCM/TCM platform with automated workflows. Our predictive analytics system correlates vitals data, medication adherence, and self-reported data, including food & nutrition. The RPM platform and accompanying smartphone app, enable physicians, caregivers, and nurses to receive actionable alerts and deliver care right at patient’s home. Learn more at: www.watchrx.io

