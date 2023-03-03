Eagle Lasers premieres in Poland with its 30kW fiber laser cutter during STOM-LASER in Kielce.
Eagle Lasers premieres in Poland with its 30kW fiber laser cutter during STOM-LASER in Kielce from March 28-31, 2023.WAłCZ, POLAND, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Lasers, a leading producer of fiber laser cutting systems, is proud to announce the premiere of its 30kW iNspire fiber laser cutting machine in Poland. The world premiere, which took place during the BlechExpo fair in Stuttgart, received wide media coverage. Meanwhile, the Polish unveiling will take place at the STOM-LASER trade show in Kielce from March 28-31, 2023. This event marks the first chapter of Eagle this year's Metal Tour. After the immense success of last year’s Tour, the 30kW iNspire machine, again this year, will visit several countries around the world, presenting its capabilities to a wide audience.
Eagle Lasers has built a reputation for producing high-quality fiber laser cutting machines that deliver superior results. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned it a loyal customer base and worldwide industry recognition.
"We are thrilled to show the 30kW iNspire in the polish event and present it to the STOM-LASER trade show attendees," said Marcin Ejma, CEO of Eagle Lasers. "Our team has worked to develop a laser cutting machine that delivers outstanding performance and reliability. We believe that the 30kW iNspire is a game-changer for the industry, and we look forward to showcasing its capabilities during the fair."
During the course of the 4-day event, Eagle Lasers will be showcasing its advanced laser cutter at stand D-35. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness live cutting demonstrations featuring a wide variety of materials and thicknesses. With impressive specifications such as a 30kW fiber laser source, a patented eVa cutting head, a rapid 9-second pallet exchange, and 6G acceleration, this machine promises to deliver outstanding performance.
The STOM-LASER trade show is one of the most significant events in the metalworking industry in Poland. The exhibition attracts a broad range of professionals, including manufacturers, distributors, and industry experts. The show provides an excellent platform for Eagle Lasers to showcase its latest technology and connect with potential customers and partners.
Eagle Lasers invites everyone attending the STOM-LASER trade show to visit their booth no. D-35 to learn more about the iNspire and see its impressive capabilities in action. The company's representatives will be available to answer any questions and provide in-depth demonstrations of the machine's features.
Natalia Drobka
Eagle Sp. z o.o.
+48 575 050 778
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube