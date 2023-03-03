Quixy Ranks in ICONIQ Growth’s Report for 2022 as the ‘Top Software tools that grew exceptionally well’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the leading No-Code Workflow Automation and Enterprise Application Development platform, has ranked on ICONIQ Growth Report. It features software tools at a global level that grew exceptionally well in 2022 based on data provided by G2. In the category of Workflow Automation, Quixy was recognized as an Emerging Leader – the only Indian company to achieve this remarkable feat. Workflow automation is notably a critical bridge to a greater digital transformation journey, accomplished by reducing manual touchpoints and increasing human focus on high-value tasks.
This study is an overview of the essential technology stack for software companies to help companies make informed decisions when choosing tools and platforms. To be positioned on this elite list, the tools and platforms must support four key areas: product development, data management and security, go-to-market, and internal operations. Quixy checks all the right boxes with its advanced capability to empower business users with no coding skills to build enterprise-grade complex business applications without writing any code.
“We are honoured to be recognized by ICONIQ Growth as an emerging leader amongst established industry players. This recognition reflects Quixy’s unwavering commitment to boosting digital resilience among organizations today. We are grateful for the advocacy and confidence that our users entrusted us with, which helps us realize our vision.” said Mr. Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder & CEO, Quixy
In the recent past, Quixy was also ranked as the #1 Drag and Drop No-Code App Builder for the 6th time in a row under G2’s Momentum Report for Winter in 2023. Previously, Quixy was recognised in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) for 2nd time in a row and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms. Quixy is the only India-based Gold Tier Partner in PMI’s Citizen Development Partner Program.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes and build enterprise-grade applications using simple drag-and-drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and more.
More about the ICONIQ Growth Report
The report also extracts insights from the G2’s review data and summarises data gathered from the survey of companies in ICONIQ Growth’s portfolio completed in September 2022. The report specifically utilizes G2 review data from 2019-2022, including star ratings, Net Promoter Score (NPS), Ease of Use & Setup scores, top product features, and user qualitative feedback.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes and build enterprise-grade applications using simple drag-and-drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and more.
More about the ICONIQ Growth Report
The report also extracts insights from the G2’s review data and summarises data gathered from the survey of companies in ICONIQ Growth’s portfolio completed in September 2022. The report specifically utilizes G2 review data from 2019-2022, including star ratings, Net Promoter Score (NPS), Ease of Use & Setup scores, top product features, and user qualitative feedback.
