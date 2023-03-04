InfinCE Becomes the First-Ever Customizable Digital Workplace
Latest rollout lets users build their own workplace by selecting needed features, all via a pay-as-you-use pricing model.
WHITE Plains, NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 --- InfinCE, the leading-edge digital workplace developed by Fingent, has undergone a significant upgrade to its platform by becoming the world's first customizable digital workplace.
Unlike most other digital workplaces that offer one size fits all solutions at flat rates, InfinCE lets users select the features they want and only pay for what they use at a per-user level. This way, businesses can get all the essentials under one roof so that they do not have to rely on multiple software providers.
With this groundbreaking approach, InfinCE redefines the digital workplace experience, enabling businesses to create a unique digital environment that suits their needs. From communication tools like chat or video meetings to office apps like file share, calendar, and more InfinCE is a truly customizable solution that scales and grows with their business.
"We are thrilled to launch InfinCE as the world's first customizable digital workplace platform," said Varghese Samuel, Founder and CEO of Fingent. "We believe that businesses should have more control over costs and get to pick the tools they need. InfinCE offers a customizable solution that meets the unique needs of each business while providing an easy-to-use and cost-effective solution for digital collaboration."
Businesses can get started on InfinCE for as low as $1.5 per month and opt for the core bundle that offers - a dedicated virtual server, white-labeling, built-in authentication system, and sign-on, centralized administration and access management, application marketplace, set up and maintenance and 24/7 chat support.
The customizable platform also includes advanced security features to ensure that data is safe and protected. Hosted on dedicated servers, users have full control and ownership of their data as InfinCE does not share them with any third parties for advertising purposes.
Besides, InfinCE is a more secure option than most public cloud providers since it is an isolated environment and hence less vulnerable to attacks or breaches compared to shared workspaces.
About InfinCE :
InfinCE is a comprehensive digital workplace platform developed by Fingent to make life easier for businesses by meeting all their requirements under one roof. InfinCE redefines the virtual workplace experience by bringing extensive customization options, advanced collaboration tools, and centralized management of IT assets via single sign-on. Paired with its branded mobile app, business owners can use InfinCE to plug into their virtual office environments to collaborate remotely with their coworkers and get their work done from anywhere.
Learn more at - https://www.infince.com/
