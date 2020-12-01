InfinCE Featured On Award-winning TV Show NewsWatch
NewsWatch Segment Showcased InfinCE as a New Way for Businesses to Run IT
Getting featured on NewsWatch helped us showcase InfinCE as a viable and cost-effective cloud for businesses aiming to empower their workforce with advanced collaboration and remote working tools.”WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfinCE, the all-in-one enterprise cloud platform, was featured in the award-winning television show NewsWatch. The segment was aired nationwide on November 30th at 7 AM EST on the AMC Network. NewsWatch showcased InfinCE’s capabilities as a unified cloud offering a rich base of features and collaboration options to meet the varied IT needs of businesses today.
— Varghese Samuel, CEO and Managing Director at Fingent
As a unified cloud, InfinCE packs in a suite of advanced collaboration and remote working tools such as customizable dashboards, video meetings, live chat, document creation apps, and more to efficiently collaborate and work from anywhere. Moreover, the centralized administration capabilities make it easier for business owners to manage their entire IT assets and data including servers, storage, and employees from a single location.
InfinCE is a new way for businesses to run IT. It encompasses everything needed for new business owners to kickstart their business at an unbeatable price. The dedicated infrastructure, on the other hand, allows quick set up of all IT from email to website. Businesses can also personalize their workspaces and reflect their brand identity in all touchpoints including the mobile app, meeting rooms, web, and email to enable a consistent brand experience.
InfinCE is used and recommended by numerous businesses, big and small owing to its robust unified cloud, advanced collaboration options, and affordable pricing. The fast setup options, added customization abilities, and flexible scaling options make InfinCE the default choice compared to most other business cloud platforms.
Check out the NewsWatch segment here - https://newswatchtv.com/2020/11/30/infince-newswatch-review/
About NewsWatch
NewsWatch is an award-winning TV show that covers technology, consumer, travel, health, and entertainment news. Airing nationwide on the AMC Network and the ION Network, NewsWatch reaches out to more than 96 million households across the country and has remained one of the most successful independently produced news shows on television.
About InfinCE
InfinCE is a comprehensive enterprise cloud suite, developed by Fingent to make life easier for business owners by meeting all their IT requirements under one roof. InfinCE redefines business IT by offering advanced collaboration options and centralized management of IT assets via a single sign-on. Paired with its branded mobile app, business owners can use InfinCE to plug into their virtual office environments to collaborate remotely with their coworkers and get their work done from anywhere.
Joby Antony
Fingent
+1 914-615-9170
joby.antony@fingent.com
Advanced Enterprise Cloud Platform | Collaboration Platform | InfinCE