Fingent Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
This recognition reflects our ability to successfully move organizations forward with industry-tailored custom software solutions developed using the latest technologies.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Fingent is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Samuel Varghese, Chief Executive Officer, Fingent
"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking for the first time in our history," said Samuel Varghese (Sam), Chief Executive Officer, Fingent. “Being named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies is the ultimate recognition to all our team at Fingent. This recognition reflects our ability to successfully move organizations forward with industry-tailored custom software solutions developed using the latest technologies.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About Fingent
Fingent is an award-winning, ISO 27001:2013 certified custom software development company headquartered in New York. We build strategic and innovative IT solutions and services that solve our client's toughest business challenges and give them lasting advantages over their competitors. We believe in delivering future-proof solutions that keep our clients a step ahead in this digitally dynamic and competitive world. We have been in business for nearly two decades, delivered 700+ projects for clients across four continents, and have offices across the USA, UAE, Australia, and India. For more information, visit www.fingent.com.
