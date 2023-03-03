Eagle Lasers at the Intec International Trade Fair in Germany.
Eagle Lasers is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Intec International Trade Fair in Leipzig, Germany.WAłCZ, POLAND, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Lasers is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Intec International Trade Fair for Machine Tools, Manufacturing, and Automation in Leipzig, Germany, from 7th to 10th March. Hall 3, stand E39.
The Intec International Trade Fair for Machine Tools, Manufacturing, and Automation is an event that serves as a significant European gathering for the metal processing industry. This event brings together technology leaders, manufacturers, distribution and service partners, specialists, and innovation drivers to showcase cutting-edge, precise technology solutions to address the manufacturing industry's daily challenges and provides decision-makers and professionals with a high level of expertise, inspiration, innovation, and a networking opportunity.
Eagle and its long-term partner, CBT company, will gladly welcome all fiber laser cutting enthusiasts to their stand to talk about Eagle's laser cutting machines and unique cutting technology. During the visit to the stand, visitors will be presented with the exceptional performance and quality of cut on the 30 kW Eagle iNspire machine.
Eagle Lasers' experienced team will be on hand to answer questions, provide information, and share their expertise. You can find them in hall 3, stand E39.
Natalia Drobka
Eagle Sp. z o.o.
+48 575 050 778
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube