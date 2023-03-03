NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE™ (NPL™) ANNOUNCES TEAM PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BOCA RATON PICKLERS

Champions Pro Jen Dawson following through on a swing Witsken and Bellamy moving in sync at Nationals Champions Pro Nathalie Bagby intensely watching her shot

NPL IS THE FIRST PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE FOR CHAMPIONS PLAYERS (AGE 50+). BOCA RATON JOINS NAPLES AS THE FIRST TWO TEAMS TO BE ANNOUNCED BY THE LEAGUE.

We launched NPL in December 2022 as a home by Champions Pros for Champions Pros. We wanted this league to be a grassroots effect and honor the Champions players” — Michael Chen

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League™ (NPL™) www.nplpickleball.com is proud to announce that the Boca Raton Picklers, LLC, co-owned by Carl Foster and Rick Retamar, has agreed to purchase a team and become one of the founding team owners of the NPL™. The team will be based in Boca Raton, Florida, and will be named the Boca Raton Picklers™.

Foster expressed his excitement in joining the NPL™ as a founding team owner, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the first professional pickleball franchise to Southeast Florida. We believe in the NPL’'s mission of creating a competitive platform that showcases the many talents and personalities of Champions Pro (50+) players." Retamar added “It’s a fact that pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. We’re excited to be at the forefront of helping grow the sport and the development of the NPL™.”

The NPL's managers, Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen expressed their enthusiasm for having the Boca Raton Picklers join the league, stating, "We couldn't be more excited to have Carl, Rick and their terrific team in Boca join us. They are excellent partners who are interested in growing the great sport of pickleball and are strategically aligned with our mission of making the NPL the very best it can be."

“We launched NPL in December 2022 as a home BY Champions Pros FOR Champions Pros. We wanted this league to be a grassroots effect and honor the Champions players,” explained Chen. “Pickleball would not have had this explosion of growth it has today if it wasn’t for the commitment that this group gave to the game over the years. We are thrilled that the Boca Raton Picklers are joining us on this journey.”

The NPL's team owners will build their rosters through a live player draft scheduled for early April. The league will hold a Combine event in late March to allow players to showcase their skills to team owners and league evaluators ahead of the draft. The NPL's regular season weekends will take place from June to September, culminating in a season-ending Championship weekend in October at Chicken N Pickle's new Glendale (Phoenix) Arizona's facility, where the championship title and $100,000 in prize money will be on the line. All events in 2023, including the pre-season Combine, will be held at Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) state of the art indoor entertainment facilities across the country.

Registration is currently open for players interested in potentially being drafted by an NPL team at www.nplpickleball.com. Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information.

About NPL: The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen, and Tom DeCaprio. The NPL is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (Age 50+) professional pickleball players.

Interested franchise owners and sponsors of NPL should email info@nplpickleball.com.

For more information on NPL, visit the league's website at www.nplpickleball.com.

NPL website www.nplpickleball.com