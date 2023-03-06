Business Reporter: Bridging the data and tech skills gap
How can businesses integrate an apprenticeship programme into their talent pipeline?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writing in Business Reporter, Kaplan talks about apprenticeship schemes and how they can ensure data and tech talent gets to businesses struggling with skills shortages, and include everyone - making diversity a key topic throughout the article.
Diversity of the workforce has been high on the C-suite’s agenda for the past decade, but in areas with talent bottlenecks, such as IT, data analysis, and data management, there can be little wriggle room to meet diversity criteria. High quality apprenticeships, however, can provide excellent opportunities for underprivileged groups to advance their careers without barriers.
There are several benefits to employing a diverse workforce, which can have a positive impact on the bottom line too. Businesses with staff from varied backgrounds can better relate to a wider client base and bring different mindsets and points of view to the table.
Apprenticeships allow anyone access to work, and they don’t need qualifications to join, so companies can tap into a wide talent pool. They open doors to those who didn’t go on to higher education, or are looking to change careers. Also, by offering candidates an opportunity to join an on-the-job learning scheme, organisations will gain a more loyal workforce that appreciates the support they received from their employer, and, hopefully, will be less likely to move on.
To learn more about apprenticeships, and how they can bring a wide range of talent into any business, read the article - Recruiting a diverse data and tech workforce in the war for talent
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Kaplan
Kaplan is a global education company, providing students and businesses with a wide range of services. These include: higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. Throughout its history, Kaplan has remained committed to its founding mission of expanding educational access and transforming learning through new technologies.
www.kaplan.co.uk
