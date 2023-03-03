Voicereels launch to boost global voice acting industry
Voicereels online service is changing how actors land lucrative roles in business and entertainment.GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Voicereels.com official site launch is set to reinvent demo reel production standards. The online service, available to acting talent anywhere, combines studio-grade audio engineering with the casting & industry know-how of Voquent's talent management team.
Miles Chicoine, managing director and co-founder of Voicereels & Voquent, said of the announcement, "Voice acting is a challenging career to break into; even for the most seasoned acting professional, it's hard to know where to begin making a reel to appeal to top casting directors. There is no leading online voice reel service provider, and many acting professionals struggle to get demos showing their unique experience and versatility. Voicereels is about improving the casting experience for everyone, from the producers and directors to the talent and production teams".
Voicereels provides several production packages to suit most budgets. Packages include scripts, music licensing and recording on location at a studio local to the performer—all sessions live directed by Voquent's dedicated audio engineers. The premium service gives performers the best chance of landing top roles in video games, films, audiobooks, and commercials.
Voicereels & Voquent co-founder Al Black added, "The industry-wide lack of consistency makes choosing talent for top voice acting roles laborious and time-intensive. Poorly recorded demos are the norm. Even demos with high production budgets are flashy and over-processed rather than giving clients what they want to hear. Pairing Voicereels demos with the Voquent team's industry insight will enhance the effectiveness of reels. Talent will vastly improve their portfolio, giving them more visibility to clients and more success landing roles."
As of this writing, the Voicereels scripts library boasts over 500 unique royalty-free scripts to help create demos for any medium, with more scripts promised every month.
To learn more about Voicereels, visit their website at voicereels.com, email info@voicereels.com or call +44(0) 141 319 7672.
