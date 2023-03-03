Indian Trap Drops Second Single "Durga Mantra (Om Katyayanaya Vidmahe)” in Collab with Singer-Songwriter S. J. Jananiy

Cover art for "Durga Mantra" the uplifting new single by Indian Trap and S. J. Jananiy; Durga is the most powerful deity and protects all that is good and harmonious in the world.

S. J. Jananiy, founder of JSJ Studio, Chennai, India, is the vocalist on Indian Trap's "Durga Mantra." S. J. is a Composer, Singer-Songwriter, Music Direcntor, Indian/Western Classical & Playback Singer, Performer, Music Producer, Record Producer, and Research Scholar.