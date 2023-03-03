Indian Trap Drops Second Single "Durga Mantra (Om Katyayanaya Vidmahe)” in Collab with Singer-Songwriter S. J. Jananiy
Cover art for "Durga Mantra" the uplifting new single by Indian Trap and S. J. Jananiy; Durga is the most powerful deity and protects all that is good and harmonious in the world.
S. J. Jananiy, founder of JSJ Studio, Chennai, India, is the vocalist on Indian Trap's "Durga Mantra." S. J. is a Composer, Singer-Songwriter, Music Direcntor, Indian/Western Classical & Playback Singer, Performer, Music Producer, Record Producer, and Research Scholar.
L.A. producer-DJ Indian Trap (aka J2) releases "Durga Mantra" with S. J. Jananiy of JSJ Audio, blending classical Indian vocals with contemporary Trap music.
The "Durga Mantra (Om Katyayanaya Vidmahe)" again pushes the envelope with S. J. Jananiy delivering a stunning vocal performance over a hypnotic beat and melodic synths, Indian temple bells, Flutes and 808 basses. This mantra begins with the word Om, which is the main mantra of all mantras. It is a salute to Maa Durga in her form as Katyayani, the sixth form of Durga. Goddess Durga is also known as Shakti or Devi, the protective mother of the universe and the embodiment of true womanhood; she is also worshipped as "the one who eliminates suffering." She is the most powerful deity and protects all that is good and harmonious in the world. It is believed that by chanting her mantras, one can protect themselves from evil and negativity; she blesses her children by helping them overcome all misfortunes and evils.
Mantras are Sanskrit prayers that millions have used daily for over three thousand years. The Shaivite Hindu tradition holds that everything we do involves energy, and that energy is nothing other than vibration. Our words, actions, and emotions contribute to a larger energetic field known as prana, or life force. When we repeat a mantra, we direct our energy inward, allowing us to connect with our deeper selves and gain greater control over our minds. It has helped millions of people improve their lives and effect positive change.
"Mantras are prayers that ‘vibe’ with the universe," adds Indian Trap. "What better lyrics can a composer ask for? Jananiy brought the mantras, and I brought my music! Three thousand years old mantras that go right to the heart of matter and contemporary music that has emerged from the streets, from ordinary people… we’re talking about roots! As Plato said, 'Music is the medicine for the soul.'"
Prior to "Durga Mantra" the collaborators' initial release was the powerful "Shiva Mantra" with the lyric “Om Namah Shivaya,” which is the Shiva Panchakshari mantra for destroying ignorance, violence, unhealthy habits, and negative karma. In a fortuitous beginning, the track garnered a slew of press and playlist placements, and was picked up as a favorite track for TikTok's popular yoga #BalanceChallenge. The track was released to coincide with Maha Shivaratri, a lively Hindu festival in February that marks a remembrance of "overcoming darkness and ignorance" in life and the world.
S. J. Jananiy notes, “Working along with Jay for this very special single was highly explorative by fusing the Vedic Mantras, his Indian Trap music, and the many vocalizations. It got me thinking about how these Mantras, encased in Trap music and Indian raga-based music, could be performed live, and that got me curious about those possibilities. We create a unique collage of taans, aalaaps, swaras, and improvisations that blend beautifully with harmonies.”
The digital release is supported worldwide by a dynamic lyric video featuring S. J. Jananiy, and engaging social media reels, stories and posts on most major platforms.
About Jay Singh:
Jay Singh, aka J2, is the successful record producer and composer behind Indian Trap. Jay rose to prominence after winning the prestigious Ministry of Sound DJ Idol Competition in 2002. He has since produced and remixed songs for various artists, including LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, and Madonna. He burst on the pop music scene as J2 with the release of the smash hit “Dare La La La,” which he co-wrote and produced for Shakira’s 10th studio album; the track debuted in the Top 10 of most international charts. A reworked version titled “La La La” Brazil” was the official theme song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and is featured on the One Love, One Rhythm World Cup album. The song was also used in a T-Mobile commercial and Shakira’s Activia commercial, which became the most shared advertisement of 2014 and has over 2 billion streams to date. J2’s compositions have appeared in over 100 films, trailers, video games, television shows, and advertisements. They gathered over 250 million streams across YouTube and other major DSPs.
About S. J. Jananiy:
S. J. Jananiy was a child prodigy who is currently pursuing her Ph. D. in Indian Music. She is a multi-Global-Award-Winning Composer. She studied Carnatic (South Indian), Hindustani (North Indian), and Western classical vocal traditions. She has an ATCL Vocal, Grade 8 in Western Classical Music, and studied piano and Western Classical Music theory at Trinity College, London. She plays the harp and synthesizer. She owns JSJ Audio and 3 Dot Recording Studios, providing international music services as a polygenre film-score composer, songwriter, performer, arranger, music producer, and sound engineer. She graduated from SMC, Chennai, with a degree in Economics. She has an M.A. in Indian music and an M. Phil from QMC, Chennai. She has received the Indian National Award, State Awards and many other Awards. Between 2018 and 2022, she received nine Global Music Awards, PSAs, and an ICMA for Best of Asia.
