Voices of Muslims (VoM) joins hands with Live Your Love to launch “The Book of Mercy”
The Atlanta History Center to Host an Evening of Soul-Stirring Performances & Music for the SoulATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Voice of Muslims (VoM) as a partner of the Madina Institute & Live Your Love, invites people of all faiths and backgrounds to the launch of Shaykh Dr. Muhammad ibn Yahya al-Ninowy’s newest publication: The Book of Mercy on Sunday, March 5, 2023, 4:00pm at the Atlanta History Center.
“The Book of Mercy” is a collection of foundational Islamic teachings on love & compassion, presented by world-renowned Muslim scholar & theologian Shaykh Dr. Muhammad al-Ninowy, a renowned Atlanta-based teacher and spiritual leader, who founded the Madina Institute and seminaries with chapters across the world.
The author Shaikh Al-Ninowy has been a great global voice for peace, unconditional compassion, love, and the forerunner for the concept of non-violence in the past three decades, working on grassroots levels through North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.
“This is the first time this collection of Prophetic teachings has been translated & presented in English, and shall become - God willing - a luminous contribution to the field of Islamic spiritual works. It is a work that transcends the usual boundaries of faith and belief to present the deeper guidance that lies at the core of all faith traditions,” said Shaykh Dr. Muhammad al-Ninowy.
The book launch will be followed by a ceremony for the Living Mercy Awards, where we’ll recognize 10 individuals who go above & beyond the call of duty & truly exemplify Mercy.
“We are welcoming special guest Andre Dickens -Mayor of Atlanta, dignitaries, political leaders, interfaith leaders and influencers from all around Atlanta, to celebrate this momentous literary contribution,” said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, founder of Voices of Muslims.
The audience will be treated to a performance by the renowned Al-Firdaus Ensemble, a classical Sufi music group from Granada, Spain. “The Book of Mercy” shall soon be available from Amazon and other book sellers.
About Voices of Muslims: The Voices of Muslims (VoM) is a grassroot organization of Muslim Americans based in Georgia, encouraging participation in our democracy for better quality of life, religious freedom, universal justice and human rights, racial equality, equal economic opportunities, voting rights, and an anti-Islamophobia narrative.
Asad Khan
Live Your Love
+1 336-491-9137
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube