Notice of Funding Opportunity for 2023 Urban Area Nonprofit Security Grant Program

Springfield, ILLINOIS, March 2 - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) was notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of two grant opportunities for non-profit organizations across Illinois. Available funding for these two grant opportunities for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) is $305 million nationally.

"These 2023 grant opportunities provide organizations across Illinois the chance to implement target-hardening measures for immediate safety results," said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau."Organizations can take advantage of security equipment, facility hardening, and other operational actions during this 3-year grant performance period."

To ensure we continue to be well-prepared to address all expanding threats, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security will work collaboratively with our partners."





The Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Urban Area Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP-UASI) will provide a total of $152,500,000 nationally to eligible 501c (3) organizations who are deemed at high-risk of a potential terrorist attack and are located in one of the FFY 2023 UASI-eligible urban areas. The designated urban area for Illinois is Cook County.





The Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Statewide Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP-S) will provide a total of $152,500,000 nationally to eligible 501c (3) organizations who are deemed at high-risk of a potential terrorist attack located outside of Cook County.





As the State Administrative Agency, IEMA will issue these competitive grants, up to $150,000, to applicants that are approved by the Grants Program Directorate/FEMA. Eligible non-profit organizations with one site may apply for up to $150,000 for that site. Eligible non-profit organizations with multiple sites may apply for up to $150,000 per site, for up to three sites, for a maximum of $450,000 per sub-applicant, per funding stream. The period of performance is 36 months.





Both the (NSGP-UASI) and (NSGP-S) funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which can be accomplished through the purchase or installation of security equipment on real property (including buildings and improvements) owned or leased by the non-profit organization, as well contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the nonprofit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year performance period.





To learn more about this funding opportunity, eligible applicants should visit the IEMA website https://www2.illinois.gov/iema/Pages/default.aspx and download the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and Fact Sheet. Additional information about the grant programs are located on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.







