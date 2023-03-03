Transport Canada Approves STC License for RaptorFTEM™ Systems - Airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic Exploration
Transport Canada has certified multiple RaptorFTEM™ hybrid time domain electromagnetic sensing systems.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Geophysics Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received Transport Canada certification on multiple RaptorFTEM™ systems. We are now able to provide airborne time domain electromagnetic geophysical surveys in Canada. We are in the process of obtaining similar permits in other jurisdictions. Contact us to find out how RaptorFTEM™ can accelerate your next project.
Advanced Geophysics Inc. is a supplier of Airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic Exploration Systems. Our Premiere RaptorFTEM™ hybrid systems offer unparalleled resolution into the subsurface with our Patent Pending Technology that allows unprecedented geological mapping.
