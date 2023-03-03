Rick Justus prepares to meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman
I'm excited to meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He and I are cut from the same cloth, so I think we'll hit it off.”FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Justus, the chairman and CEO of the Abundant Nations (AN) and Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF), met with a number of Saudi’s leading companies in Riyadh, including Aramco, in preparation to meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
While Rick Justus was in Saudi Arabia, he promoted his and his wife’s latest book Abundance Day – the ultimate blueprint for the city of the future – at the second edition of LEAP, the most attended tech event in the world.
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is building the New Murabba project, the world’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh. Like the crown prince, Rick Justus is also building a reputation for challenging the boundaries of urban design with projects such as ABUNDANCE, the world’s first Abundant City.
The Mukaab, the world’s largest inner city building, will be the crown jewel of the New Murabba development. THE SKY, the world’s tallest abundant city, will be the crown jewel of the ABUNDANCE development. The Mukaab and THE SKY, an iconic global symbol for abundance, will undoubtedly define the skyline of Riyadh and the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.
The Mukaab “may” end up being the new face of Riyadh. Similarly, THE SKY and THE CIRCLE at ABUNDANCE is set to be the new face of Texas once it’s completed.
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced the launch of the New Murabba Development Company (NMDC) on February 16, 2023 in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Rick Justus announced the official launch of the ABUNDANCE project on October 24, 2022 and the Abundant City Development Company (ACDC) on March 2, 2023 in line with AN Vision 2030.
Inspired by a vision he had in 2022, Rick Justus is on a spiritual mission to unite the USA and KSA in the most abundant way imaginable. This explains the use of the word “may” above.
Rick Justus said, "I'm excited to meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He and I are cut from the same cloth, so I think we'll hit it off."
They are both audacious dreamers of the day committed to building a new abundant nation and world.
