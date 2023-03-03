WOMEN MAKE AMERICA INITIATIVE RECOGNIZES TWO LIBBEY WOMEN FOR EXCELLENCE IN MANUFACTURING

Libbey

The Manufacturing Institute Will Honor Libbey Leaders Brown and Harris

They are shaping the future of Libbey and paving a bright pathway for all women in manufacturing!” — Sarah Zibbel, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturing Institute (MI), the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, has announced that two of their 2023 Women MAKE America Award winners are from Libbey in Toledo, Ohio.

Danyal Harris, Director, People, Culture & Inclusion will be recognized as a 2023 Women MAKE America Award Honoree. Kayla Brown, Project Manager, will be recognized as a 2023 Women MAKE America Award Emerging Leader.

This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represents all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

The MI’s Women MAKE America initiative is the nation’s marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to create a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

“There is no doubt that the 2023 Women MAKE Awards Honorees and Emerging Leaders are immensely talented and accomplished,” said Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO and 2023 Women MAKE Awards Chair Rose Lee. “They serve as excellent role models committed to inspiring and supporting women and girls of all ages. Their example is how we will create an industry that is as diverse as the communities we serve.”

The Women MAKE Awards honor exceptional women in manufacturing and motivate them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and associated leadership training program. The stories of these women and the leadership they exemplify will help inspire the next generation of women leaders in manufacturing and support talent already within the industry.

“Danyal and Kayla truly embody the essence and intent of these awards. We are honored and grateful for the talents they bring to our Libbey Makers agenda, as well as the communities we serve every day. They are shaping the future of Libbey and paving a bright pathway for all women in manufacturing," said Sarah Zibbel, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, Libbey Glass

On April 20, 2023 the Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the Women MAKE America Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight each Honoree and Emerging Leader’s story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

ABOUT LIBBEY GLASS LLC

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC, whose existence traces back to 1818, is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. The Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice, and business-to-business customers worldwide. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, World® Tableware, and Syracuse® China. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

ABOUT THE MANUFACTURING INSTITUTE

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry’s toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.