European Interventional Cardiology Market Faces Challenges of Price Erosion and Low Unit Sales into 2023

The EU interventional cardiology device market began to decline in 2021 due to low unit sales growth and extensive price erosion and is projected to remain flat into 2029 due to these pressures.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released an exclusive report on the European interventional cardiology market, analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on the market in 2022, 2023, and beyond. The report reveals that companies are striving to capture larger market shares by offering more competitive pricing. Although newer digital devices have a higher average selling price (ASP) than analog counterparts, the market is expected to experience normal price erosion in the forecast period since these devices are deemed commoditized.

According to iData's European Market Report Suite for Interventional Cardiology, the market was valued at €1.14 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to remain almost flat with a slight decrease to approximately €1.12 billion by 2029. This report includes industry dynamics, procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

The report's analysis includes detailed segmentation of the following markets: coronary stents, coronary balloon catheters, coronary catheters, coronary guidewires, coronary embolic protection devices (EPD), atherectomy and intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) devices, coronary chronic total occlusion (CTO) guidewires, coronary introducer sheaths, coronary vascular closure devices (VCD), diagnostic catheter and guidewires, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) catheters.

The top three market share leaders in the market are Boston Scientific, Abbott, and Medtronic, with Boston Scientific leading the pack. The company's extensive range of devices and complementary products for interventional cardiology, along with its international sales team, has enabled it to maintain its dominant position.

iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, along with hospital purchase order data, to supplement its primary and secondary research efforts to accurately estimate market shares, units sold, ASPs, product segments, brands, and procedural volumes.

