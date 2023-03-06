My Virtual launches initiative supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses

My Virtual - Your professional virtual assistant My Virtual - Your professional virtual assistant My Virtual - Your professional virtual assistant My Virtual - Your professional virtual assistant My Virtual - Your professional virtual assistant

New London based virtual assistant initiative MY Virtual enables entrepreneurs and small businesses to focus their time and efforts where it matters most

You can think of My Virtual as the team member you need to scale to the next level in your business. It's a very exciting time to offer businesses the agile support they need to grow...” — Andrea Jeffrey-Hall

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Virtual has many years of experience supporting individuals and businesses within the music and corporate industries to build on successes and grow financially.

Virtual assistants (or VAs) are a powerful way to build a successful business. They provide smart and flexible support, so businesses can focus on the tasks that really matter, specifically benefitting smaller businesses and entrepreneurs.

VAs can focus on parts of a business, leaving decision makers free to focus on developing and building relationships with their clients, or on revenue generation pursuits.

Managing director of My Virtual, Andrea Jeffrey-Hall said “You can think of My Virtual as the team member you need to scale to the next level in your business. It's a very exciting time to offer businesses the agile support they need to drive growth and make a profitable impact in their ventures.”

You may hire a VA to do basic tasks like transcribing notes from a meeting, researching content for a blog, or helping to organise your hotel or flights.

My Virtual’s innovative assistants can also fill an expertise gap, acting as a powerful business ally. Their support benefits small business owners and entrepreneurs by decreasing operational costs and acting as a business ally in helping businesses operate efficiently in time consuming areas.

The new London based initiative for individuals, entrepreneurs and small businesses is planned to roll out internationally next month.

Editor Notes

We offer My Virtual Office Administrator, Project Support and Digital Marketing services for individuals, entrepreneurs and small businesses. Our services include expertise in music industry social media marketing, corporate and arts administration.

This includes maintaining databases and operations, business budgeting and planning, CEO 1-2-1 support, business budgeting, project research, data collation, social media design, strategy and reporting, website management, content creation, copywriting and editing.

We work with individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners to provide professional support and help you to get the most out of your business. From administrative tasks, to research, to helping to generate ideas for growth, My Virtual is here to help you succeed.

Take the next step in growing your business and contact My Virtual today to find out more about the benefits of having a virtual business ally.