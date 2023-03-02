Utah Live Concerts Foundation Reveals 2023 Festivals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today announced agreements with Payson and Orem cities to deliver two repeat professional rock festivals to the Wasatch Front in 2023. Some 40 bands from as far away as Texas and California will again rock the house at the Payson Here Comes the Sun Festival June 23-24; as well as the Orem Come Together Festival August 18-19. In its fourth year, ULCF events have attracted more than 9,000 fans to these free events created by the musician board members of ULCF. 2023 is expected to draw big crowds as people shed masks and COVID concerns. A growing raft of sponsors will soon be announced in support these sensational summer celebrations. VIDEO
“’ We’re Back’ may be the public chant looking at COVID concerns in our rear-view mirror,” states John Pilmer, ULCF board member and bassist for the band Geneva Road. “The foundation now has a track record for exceptional professional live music events. We are confident that this year’s events will be better than ever for all ages.”
Utah Live Concerts Foundation consists of experienced, local professionals with all the proven resources to plan, collaborate, and execute unique, fun, and cause-related community musical events in Utah. These include Touring-grade Sound Engineering & Equipment, Web Design/Creation, Stage Design & Management, Public Relations, Sales & Sponsorship Procurement, and Graphic Arts.
This year’s charity partner will again be the American Red Cross. “Last year’s festivals were terrific for fans, musicians, and for the Red Cross,” states Gladyris Larsen, Philanthropy Officer for the American Red Cross. “We are excited to once again amplify our organization’s mission thanks to the Utah Live Concerts Foundation.”
Sponsors and volunteers for the festival are currently being sought. Fans can follow the development of Utah Live Concerts events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .
About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit marginalized folks in your area. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians ready to rock ANY sized venue!
facebook.com/utahlcf
twitter.com/utahlcf
instagram.com/utahlcf
Media Contact:
John Pilmer
PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC
John[@]pilmerpr.com
John Pilmer
