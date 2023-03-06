Crumbl Cookies Launches “Cover Your Cookies” with Grandpa Beck’s Games
EINPresswire.com/ -- Game night just got a little sweeter as Crumbl Cookies has partnered with Grandpa Beck’s Games to offer “Cover Your Cookies,” a spin-off of the #1 Amazon bestselling card game, “Cover Your Assets,” available for purchase in-store on March 6, 2023.
“Our vision is to inspire the world to create more meaningful moments with those who matter most, and the Cover Your Cookies game is the perfect way to create those memories with loved ones,” said Jason McGowan, CEO and Co-founder of Crumbl Cookies.
“We have mixed and poured a decade’s worth of award-winning family game knowledge into this project,” said Jeff Beck, Game Designer. “The artwork for this game, by New York Times best selling author and Illustrator Apryl Stott, is absolutely adorable, the game's rules, which are adapted from our best seller Cover Your Assets, were carefully designed to make this the sweetest and most delicious ‘Cover Your’ game yet.”
The game will be available for purchase in-store at all Crumbl Cookies locations on March 6.
See game instructions here.
How is Cover Your Cookies different from Cover Your Assets?
While Cover Your Cookies is similar to Cover Your Assets, Cover Your Cookies features a free cookie coupon, instructions on how to get one of Grandpa Beck’s Games for free, and a new and improved gameplay, including a Crumbs system for getting extra points and deepening strategy.
ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies' mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in 45+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8 am - 10 pm on weekdays, 8 am - 12 am Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
Kadee Jo Jones
