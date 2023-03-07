WebRezPro Automates Hotel Check-in with Goki
Combined solution streamlines guest verification and mobile key delivery
Our integration with WebRezPro automates the guest check-in process and delivers mobile keys to guests in a secure and efficient manner, saving time for both guests and staff.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebRezPro cloud property management system for hotels, motels, vacation rentals, and hostels is pleased to announce integration with leading keyless entry platform, Goki, to automate the guest check-in process and elevate guest experience.
— Jack Bowcott
Awarded Best Mobile Key & Keyless Access Solution in the 2023 HotelTechAwards, Goki is more than a lock solution. The Goki platform enhances guest experience with seamless check-in, access, and communication applications. Combining devices and software, Goki replaces or wirelessly connects to a property’s existing electronic door locks and completely automates access control to drive operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.
Digitalizing the guest check-in process, Goki can issue mobile keys to guests who check in online before they arrive or by scanning a QR code when they arrive on property and even in person at the front desk. In each case, working with the property management system, Goki verifies the guest with the PMS before issuing a unique SmartKey valid for the duration of the stay.
CEO of Goki, Jack Bowcott, said, "We're excited to partner with WebRezPro and offer our mutual clients a contactless check-in experience that enhances guest experience and drives operational efficiencies. Our integration with WebRezPro automates the guest check-in process and delivers mobile keys to guests in a secure and efficient manner, saving time for both guests and staff.”
Through the integration between Goki and WebRezPro, Goki accesses reservation folio information in the PMS to automatically generate and deliver a SmartKey and backup DoorCode for every guest at the right time, eliminating the need for staff to process check-ins manually. DoorCodes are also automatically recorded on the guest’s reservation folio in WebRezPro and can be included in pre-arrival emails.
“We’re pleased to offer our clients a completely contactless check-in solution with Goki,” said Frank Verhagen, founder and president at WebRezPro. “Goki delivers a robust and innovative mobile key solution and, together with WebRezPro, enables our mutual hotel clients to offer a seamless self-check-in experience to their guests that not only improves operational efficiency and guest satisfaction but sustainability too.”
About Goki
Goki makes stays better by automating check-in, access, and guest communication. We combine devices and software to eliminate repetitive tasks and drive greater operational efficiencies for Hotels, Hostels, and Airbnbs. Guests are automatically issued with a unique SmartKey and DoorCode and can access services during their stay - like mobile check-in, sentiment tracking, messaging, extensions, and payments. For more information, visit gokitech.com.
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system simplifies daily operations to save time, improve the guest experience, and maximize revenue. Bringing the benefits of cloud software to 2000+ properties in 45 countries, WebRezPro provides industry-best data protection, including PCI compliance, EMV certification, two-factor authentication, secure SSL encryption, and more. WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com.
