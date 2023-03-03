Skorpios Tru-SiPh™ Heterogenous Integrated Photonic ICs Demonstrated in LuxshareTech 800G Optical Transceivers at OFC
The Skorpios Tru-SiPh™ Technology Provides A Cost-Effective, Highly Integrated, and Reliable Transmitter to Power 8-Channel, 100G PAM-4 2xFR4 Optical Modules
Skorpios’ Tru-SiPh™ technology has enabled us to deliver a high performance, reliable, energy-efficient optical engine that meets the needs of data center and cloud computing applications.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., a vertically integrated leader in Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits (HPICs), and LuxshareTech, Ltd., a comprehensive manufacturer of Ethernet connectivity products, today announced a live demonstration of the Luxshare 800G OSFP module based on Skorpios’ Tru-SiPh™ technology.
— Mike Kao, LuxshareTECH
The SKRP 2035 HPIC is the world’s only single-chip device able to be driven with 100 Gb/s PAM4 electrical input signals and generate IEEE 802.3 FR4-compliant optical PAM4 eyes. The Skorpios HPIC does not require external lasers fiber-coupled to the device, or flip-chip devices on top of the silicon photonic chip. As such, manufacturing complexity and overall product cost are significantly reduced. Furthermore,, the uncooled HPIC multiplexes the 8 PAM4 optical signals into two single-mode fibers, utilizing the four standard CWDM wavelengths.
The OSFP800 Dual Duplex LC 2xFR4 photonic integrated transceiver is a significant milestone, delivering a superior, compact photonics engine for next-generation data centers and cloud computing applications. The highly integrated transceiver module is the result of the collaboration between Skorpios and Luxshare, leveraging Skorpios’ expertise in silicon photonics integrated circuits, including the lasers, semiconductor optical amplifiers and ultra-low loss Mux/Demux waveguide design.
“The Luxshare team brings technical excellence, manufacturing prowess, and low-cost assembly processes enabled by the Tru-SpiPh™ technology,” said David Huff, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Skorpios. “The 800G OSFP Module addresses a growing need in high bandwidth optical connectivity in a cost-effective, scalable and reliable manner.”
"We are delighted to demonstrate our latest innovation, the 800G OSFP dual duplex LC 2xFR4 optical transceiver," said Mike Gao, General Manager of LuxshareTech Optics SBU. "Skorpios’ Tru-SiPh™ technology has enabled us to deliver a high performance, reliable, energy-efficient optical transceiver module that meets the needs of data center and cloud computing applications."
About Skorpios Technologies, Inc.
Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios’ unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Skorpios Technologies and Twitter @Trusiph.
About LuxshareTech, Ltd.
LuxshareTech is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, LuxshareTech works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries. Learn more at http://luxshare-tech.com/index_en.html.
Luxshare Contact:
Mike Kao, PhD
General Manager Optics SBU
LuxshareTECH
Mike.Gao@luxshare-ict.com
David Huff
Skorpios Technologies, Inc.
