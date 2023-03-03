State Farm and NO MORE Team for the “NO MORE Week 5K Walk/Run" to Help End Domestic & Sexual Violence
Virtual 5K Race Held During NO MORE Week, March 5th-12th, to Spotlight Epidemic of Violence that 1 in 3 Women and 1 in 6 Men ExperienceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Farm is once again teaming up with The NO MORE Foundation for the 3rd annual “NO MORE Week Virtual 5k Walk/Run” fundraiser. All State Farm employees, as well as the general public, are being invited to participate in order to support the critical work of NO MORE, a nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Virtual 5k will be held during NO MORE Week -- March 5th to March 12th -- an annual event when NO MORE and its chapters and allies shine a spotlight on the importance of stopping and preventing domestic and sexual violence through special activities and initiatives. This year, NO MORE is also commemorating its 10th anniversary and calling on people around the country to increase awareness and action to address the epidemic of violence that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men experience in their lifetimes.
In the United States, an average of 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner — more than 12 million women and men over the course of a single year. According to the World Health Organization, globally, as many as 38% of all murders of women are committed by intimate partners. Domestic and sexual violence were already at epidemic levels before COVID-19, but the pandemic exacerbated the problem and, in many places, forced a reduction in already thinly-stretched resources to address it.
Whether indoors or outdoors, on a treadmill or a trail, as an individual or in a group, the virtual race is an easy way to get some exercise and raise awareness and much-needed funds for violence prevention. It can be completed any time, in any way desired between March 5th and March 12th.
Registration for the 2nd Annual NO MORE Week Virtual 5k Walk/Run is available at https://runsignup.com/nomoreweek5k.
About State Farm: The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and approximately 65,000 employees serve approximately 83 million policies and accounts – approximately 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies and approximately 2 million bank accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2018 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com
About NO MORE: The NO MORE Foundation is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. With more than 1,400 allied organizations and state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone—women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life—to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence. For more information, please visit https://nomore.org/
