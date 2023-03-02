One-of-a-kind Street Art Course debuts in Atlanta this Spring at Spruill Center for the Arts
Brave Nu Ventures works with local creatives to design six-week program
We’re thrilled to partner with Brave Nu Ventures to offer this class. This class recognizes the burgeoning public art scene in our community, metro Atlanta, and throughout the world."”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spruill Center for the Arts and Brave Nu Ventures announce registration is open for Exploring Street Art in Atlanta, a six-week course that explores the art form transforming the city. This course is one of a handful offered in the United States.
Exploring Street Art, April 15-May 2023, is open to the public and includes talks, mixed media projects, and field trips:
- Intro to Street Art Lecture: overview of Atlanta’s evolving cityscape from an urban art scholar.
- ATL Street Art Tour: 2-hour trek through Castleberry Hill & Downtown to learn the stories behind iconic works.
- Is Graffiti Art? Workshop: a closer look at graffiti and arguments for and against its merits.
- Graffiti Painting: a hands-on (and legal) workshop to create a piece with a graffiti teaching artist.
- Artist Studio: an opportunity to meet the muralist behind several works and learn about their creative process.
- Public Art Installation: a rare chance to work on a public mural with a local artist.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Brave Nu Ventures to offer this class. This class recognizes the burgeoning public art scene in our community, metro Atlanta, and throughout the world,” stated Alan Mothner, CEO of Spruill Center for the Arts.
“Students who take this course will better understand this art form’s cultural importance and how it serves to build
community and foster discussion while using the power of art to beautify the built environment.”
Students will learn about the cultural significance of street art in Atlanta. They will see and discuss the iconic murals, the contributions of edgier, and even anonymous artists, and the issues being addressed. By making art and touring the city, students will develop an aesthetic sensitivity to street art forms and techniques – from graffiti styles to how murals are made.
Classes will be held on Saturdays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Spruill Center and at key street art locations in the city of Atlanta. Full scholarships are available to young adults who qualify. The link to the scholarship application is
spruillarts.org/scholarships.
“Atlanta’s street art is a defining aspect of our city. You are in a living museum,” said Rachel Griner, founder of Brave Nu Ventures. “We want people to grasp the value this art brings in shaping the vibrancy of Atlanta. We want them to leave the class knowing who are the artists, what are the messages, how does this art get made and how can they support a creative community.”
Brave Nu Ventures designed the course over 12 months, working with local artists, creatives and street art insiders. The course features a team of facilitators who will lead individual sessions:
Dr. Leigh Elion is Director of Emory’s Oxford College Writing Center. She examines street art in the context of urban
development. She is specifically interested in the rhetoric of gentrification – how people communicate hopes & dreams for their neighborhoods.
Claudia Hart founded ATL Street Art Tours to introduce people to the city’s open air gallery. Claudia shares the stories of how works get made and the artists who make them. She believes art is an ongoing conversation and invites you to engage.
Aysha Pennerman is a muralist on a mission to use her talents for good. She combines the skills she gained as a graphic designer and painter to make an impact. She paints murals that spark conversations, educate, and empower communities.
Malcolm Turpin AKA Malcolm Creations is a local teaching artist. He seeks to create spaces where the community can share in art. He teaches graffiti because he believes it is a platform for the adventurous artist in all of us and that creativity needs no preparation.
Registration begins March 2 at 9 a.m. To enroll in Exploring Atlanta Street Art, go to spruillarts.org
About the Spruill Center for the Arts
The Spruill Center for the Arts is a private, non-profit organization offering an extensive and diverse program of arts
classes for all ages and skill levels. The Spruill Gallery, located at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia
features professional artist exhibition series, special events and a gift shop showcasing handcrafted items from local
artists. More information about the Spruill Center for the Arts and the Spruill Gallery can be found by visiting
spruillarts.org
About Brave Nu Ventures
Rachel Griner founded BraveNu Ventures for people who want to build a life of exploration. BraveNu Ventures is
committed to creating pathways to shared experiences through community based nonprofit partners. Rachel worked in
strategy development at P&G and left the corporate world as director of Visa’s venture capital program in Dubai. During
six years as an expat in the United Arab Emirates, she learned Arabic, studied Islamic art, and led an entrepreneurship
incubator for Emirati women. Her favorite explorations: touring a worker-owned winery in South Africa, dining in one of
Oxford’s “Harry Potter” student halls, making a pilgrimage to see The Obama Portraits with her family.
