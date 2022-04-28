Brave Nu Ventures Launches Adult Gap Year Programs In Urban Agriculture and Art & Social Change
Could Career Breaks Become the New Normal?
With the pandemic, I lost passion for my career. I resigned, took a gig that’s slower paced, lower stress and fully remote. I want to get my hands dirty and dig out that passion again on my own terms.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave Nu Ventures is launching adult gap year programs for people who want to learn and grow outside of work. The company offers travel adventures designed around courses in immersive destinations. The first programs are Urban Agriculture and Art & Social Change in Atlanta, Ga., this Fall.
— Betsy Braun, former agency executive turned freelancer
“The Great Resignation is driving people to rethink life goals,” says Rachel Griner, Brave Nu Ventures’ chief executive officer, who founded the company after a 20-year career spanning a P&G Executive on Loan assignment and six years as an expat. “It may actually be the great reconnection, when people pursue their passions, build new skills and reinterpret their roles in society.”
Brave Nu Ventures, running Aug. 28-Sept. 25, 2022, feature a four-week course with expert seminars and a lab working with a non-profit. In Urban Agriculture, participants study equitable food systems and work in a community garden with Food Well Alliance. In Art & Social Change, Museum of Design Atlanta presents weekly sessions with local creatives, and participants plan a live event with Out of Hand Theater.
Programs begin with an Orientation Week introducing Atlanta through a Civil Rights Walking Tour and Southern cooking class. There are Maker Workshops, Trailblazer Tours and social events throughout.
“Taking time off to re-charge is financially viable,” says Mackey McNeill, founder and chief prosperity officer at The Prosperity People, an awarded financial planning firm in Covington, Ky. “You want to cover costs, but what’s surprising is - a break can provide a financial boost. As an entrepreneur, sabbaticals allowed me to identify growth areas for the business and return ready to take those on.”
Each Brave Nu Venture is designed so that people have time to explore independently and remote work or flex work, if needed. Brave Nu carefully selects a home base neighborhood with high quality-of-life scores, cultural vibrancy and housing options. Accommodation is booked separately – which means travelers can choose their own stay or take advantage of the Brave Nu rate at local hotels.
"With the pandemic, I lost passion for my career," says Betsy Braun, a former marketing agency executive turned freelancer who will join a Brave Nu Venture in June 2022. "I resigned, took a gig that’s slower paced, lower stress and fully remote. I want to get my hands dirty and dig out that passion again on my own terms."
A one-week program, We Make Culture, runs June 12-20, 2022. It features a course on the history of Juneteenth, along with workshops and tours of Black-owned businesses. Prices start at $1,495 at bravenu.travel.
###
About Brave Nu Ventures
Launching in 2022, Brave Nu Ventures offers educational travel programs in immersive destinations. Brave Nu Ventures is a minority- and woman-owned business, founded by Rachel Griner, who formerly worked for Procter & Gamble in the United States and Visa in the United Arab Emirates.
Rachel Griner
Brave Nu Ventures
+1 404-862-9466
rachel@bravenu.travel