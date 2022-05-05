Celebrate Juneteenth with a Social Justice Inspired Trip to Atlanta
Learn the History of the Holiday and Explore the Legacy of FreedomATLANTA, GA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commemorate the first time Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday with a trip to Atlanta, Ga., a city rooted in social justice. Brave Nu Ventures is launching a Juneteenth travel experience that features a deep dive into the history of the holiday and a chance to explore, hands-on, how freedom is upheld today.
The We Make Culture travel program starts with a Juneteenth Lecture series at the Atlanta University Center, home to Historically Black Colleges and Universities including Morehouse, Spelman and Clark Atlanta. Participants journey on through a Civil Rights Walking Tour, a Lowcountry Cooking Class and a Black-owned Business Tour – before enjoying the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival.
“Celebrating Juneteenth means honoring the legacy of enslaved people who endeavored for freedom,” says Rachel Griner, founder of Brave Nu Ventures and a former executive on loan to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “Historically Black colleges were built in parallel to Juneteenth. Many of the first Black businesses were cooperatives. Those values of self-determination, education and economic justice were central to Emancipation and live on in Atlanta today.”
Brave Nu Ventures’ We Make Culture program, June 13-20, 2022, is designed so participants:
LEARN THE HISTORY: start the week with a Juneteenth Lecture Series with Dr. Karcheik Sims-Alvarado, the Historian in Heels, at the Atlanta University Center. Dr. Sims-Alvarado will highlight what was happening from the time of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 through 1865, when Atlanta University was founded. Atlanta University was, before consolidation, the nation's oldest graduate institution serving a predominantly African-American student body.
RECOGNIZE THE LEGACY: understand how African-Americans’ work after Emancipation shaped a culture of activism on a trek through the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Unexpected Atlanta’s Civil Rights Walking Tour pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King and the everyday heroes. Visit Truly Living Well, an urban farm serving food justice today in Atlanta’s West End. Go on a Black-owned Business Tour featuring a talk with LaToya Tucciarone, founder of SustainAble Home Goods and Accessories.
CELEBRATE THE CULTURE: try a Lowcountry Cooking Class incorporating food traditions from Gullah Geechee cuisine. Enjoy a historic soul food lunch at the Busy Bee Cafe, a Civil Rights era institution that earned a 2022 James Beard America's Classics Award. Head out for Friday Night Jazz, and end the week at the 10th Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival. The free event at Centennial Olympic Park features live music, African drum and dance and vendors from across the African diaspora.
We Make Culture includes a Rooftop Welcome Reception and Farewell Brunch. Book the program alone or with a hotel stay, starting at $1,495 at bravenu.travel.
