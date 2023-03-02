Williston Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1000808

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 11, 2023 / 2117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ross Lane, Jericho

Violation: Runaway Juvenile

Name: Madison Champney

Last Seen: February 27, 2023

Last Location Seen: Burlington Area

Age at Time of Disappearance: 14 years old

Hair Color: Hazel

Eye Color: Black

Height: 5’03”

Weight: 110 lbs

Gender: Female

Race: Caucasian

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Madison Champney, who left from her residence located in the town of Jericho on 2/11/2023. State Police have been actively pursuing her whereabouts and is now seeking public assistance. Reported sightings of Madison have been in the City of Burlington and she has had minimal contact with family; however her exact whereabouts are unknown. A recent picture of Madison is included for reference. Anyone with information on Madison’s location is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.