Williston Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1000808
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 11, 2023 / 2117 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ross Lane, Jericho
Violation: Runaway Juvenile
Name: Madison Champney
Last Seen: February 27, 2023
Last Location Seen: Burlington Area
Age at Time of Disappearance: 14 years old
Hair Color: Hazel
Eye Color: Black
Height: 5’03”
Weight: 110 lbs
Gender: Female
Race: Caucasian
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Madison Champney, who left from her residence located in the town of Jericho on 2/11/2023. State Police have been actively pursuing her whereabouts and is now seeking public assistance. Reported sightings of Madison have been in the City of Burlington and she has had minimal contact with family; however her exact whereabouts are unknown. A recent picture of Madison is included for reference. Anyone with information on Madison’s location is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.