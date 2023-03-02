Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,999 in the last 365 days.

23A5001046 / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5001046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 3/2/23 @ 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vast Trail 2001, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

 

 

VICTIM: Drift Dusters Snow Mobile Club/Brighton Snowmobile Club

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby received a report of several signs being taken from a bridge on Vast Trail 2001 in the town of Brighton.  The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

23A5001046 / Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more