23A5001046 / Theft

CASE#: 23A5001046
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 3/2/23 @ 1030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vast Trail 2001, Brighton, VT
VIOLATION: Theft
VICTIM: Drift Dusters Snow Mobile Club/Brighton Snowmobile Club
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby received a report of several signs being taken from a bridge on Vast Trail 2001 in the town of Brighton. The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881