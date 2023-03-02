23A5001046 / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5001046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3/2/23 @ 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vast Trail 2001, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

VICTIM: Drift Dusters Snow Mobile Club/Brighton Snowmobile Club

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby received a report of several signs being taken from a bridge on Vast Trail 2001 in the town of Brighton. The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

