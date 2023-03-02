Submit Release
VT Route 105 / Sheldon / Lane reduction

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 105 in Sheldon, just west of Route 236 (State Park Rd) is reduced to a single lane due to a tractor-trailer unit blocking the roadway.  Tow/recovery vehicles are working to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible.  The truck has not crashed and no injuries are involved.    

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

