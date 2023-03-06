Announcing Tablet Academy USA: Education Consultancy for K-12 Schools

Partnering with TA International to launch TA USA is aligned with our strategy to provide technology solutions to the education sector. TA USA will provide proven services to K-12 schools in the US.” — Ahmar Abbas, CEO, XtremeLabs

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XtremeLabs LLC, the award-winning Learning Experience Platform creator with hands-on learning labs and integrated content, announced today that they have partnered with TA International to launch Tablet Academy (TA) USA.

TA USA is an education consultancy and training provider offering tailored turnkey digital transformation solutions to school districts and K-12 administrators, educators, and learners. TA USA works with organizations to transform technology adoption, enhance professional development, and increase student engagement. Programs include digital transformation change management, planning services that evaluate schools’ technology needs and provide strategic guidance, and a digital skills review of staff.

In addition to these services, TA USA also offers a variety of services and programs that are free of charge to schools and students, including providing support to schools participating in First® Lego® League, Microsoft EDU support, Adobe Express for Education, and the fully funded Digital Champion educational training programs for school leaders, teachers, and teaching assistants focusing on educational technology.

Tablet Academy (International), or TA (Intl) for short, was incorporated by TA (UK) founders Professor Steve Molyneux and Mark Yorke to act as a hub for international projects and to coordinate the work of TA partners around the world.

“Having XtremeLabs join our family of TA partners across the world will allow education institutions across the USA and Europe, Middle East, and Africa to prosper by developing and implementing successful digital transformation strategies aimed at supporting students of all ages in their learning journey, and in providing them with the necessary digital skills to become innovative contributors to the 4th industrial age,” said Molyneux of the partnership.



XtremeLabs was chosen to lead the Tablet Academy vision in the US. It looks forward to partnering with K-12 schools and educational leaders based on its success in working with higher education and professional training leaders.

“Partnering with TA International to launch TA USA is aligned with our strategy to provide technology solutions to the global education sector,” said Ahmar Abbas, CEO of XtremeLabs LLC. “TA USA will provide a proven portfolio of services to the K-12 institutions in the US”.

ABOUT TABLET ACADEMY USA

Tablet Academy USA supports educational institutions in transforming teaching and learning, administrative work practices, and strategic leadership by integrating new and existing technologies.

As part of the TA International group, TA USA provides tailored turnkey training solutions to meet your school’s needs. Working with schools, educators, and learners. TA USA has its head office based out of McLean, VA.

ABOUT XTREMELABS, LLC

XtremeLabs provides technology products and services to support employability, workforce development, and training. XtremeLabs is the creator of the XtremeLabs Learning Experience Platform, which offers hands-on labs for training, examinations, certifications, classroom training solutions, and integrated content. XtremeLabs has over 12,000 hands-on labs covering coding, security, data science, machine learning, networking, and other technologies. For more information, you can visit our website.



For more information, please get in touch with usa@tablet.academy.