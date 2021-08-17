XtremeLabs LLC Recognized Globally with Three Prestigious Stevie® Awards in the 2021 International Business Awards®

XtremeLabs wins Gold Stevie® for Best Virtual Lab and two Silver Stevie® for Customer Service Department & Product Development Departments of the Year

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XtremeLabs LLC was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Virtual Lab category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards® today. The company was also named winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and a Silver Stevie® Award for Product Development/Product Management Department of the Year.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - can submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

XtremeLabs Digital Hands-on Learning platform was judged the best in the Virtual Lab category. The Judges had the following comments on XtremeLabs' nominations:

"Pandemic has accelerated the innovation in education technologies, and XtremeLabs LLC has brought together all stakeholders to be part of this innovation. It is clear that they have contributed to the idea of digital learning by developing amazing tools."

"XtremeLabs is an innovative and creative online learning platform. Utilizing downtime due to the pandemic to expand and refine the online training offerings was brave. It's wonderful to the resilience of the company reflected in the services provided by the business. Bravo!"

XtremeLabs' Product and Content Development teams were recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award for their relentless innovation in creating an engaging learning experience. XtremeLabs' Customer Support Team, after winning a Silver Stevie Award in 2019 were once again recognized for delivering fantastic customer service to our learners and instructors.

'XtremeLabs will always be at the forefront of innovation in digital experiential learning," said Ahmar Abbas, CEO of XtremeLabs LLC. "We are truly humbled by the recognition we have received from the Judges."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August. As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December.

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles, and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About XtremeLabs LLC

XtremeLabs provides technology products and services to support employability, workforce development and training. XtremeLabs provides digital hands-on labs for training, examinations and certifications. XtremeLabs has over 10,000+ digital hands-on labs that cover subjects such as coding, security, data science, machine learning, networking. and other technologies. Our labs are available in over 10 different languages including German, French, Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Arabic. For more information visit https://www.xtremelabs.io.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.