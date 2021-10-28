XtremeLabs selected for the prestigious 2021 IT Training Watchlist by Training Industry

XtremeLabs LLC - Digital IT experiential learning platform

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Training Industry announced today its selection of XtremeLabs for the 2021 Top IT Training Companies™ Watch list for the IT training sector of the learning and development market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2021 Training Industry IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

• Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses.

• Leadership and innovation in IT training.

• Company size and growth potential.

• Strength of clients and geographic reach.

"We are extremely excited to be recognized three years in a row", says Mori Ghazzawi, Chief Training Officer of XtremeLabs LLC. “We continue to innovate the XtremeLabs platform, technology and digital IT Training catalog to deliver the best experience for learners and instructors.”

XtremeLabs innovation in hands-on and experiential IT training continues at a torrid pace. XtremeLabs recently launched a slew of new features that enhance the learner experience. Earlier this year, XtremeLabs received the 3 IBA Stevie Awards and was finalist for the IMS Global 2021 Learning Impact Award. In July, 2021 XtremeLabs hosted the first ever industry conference focussed on experiential learning.

About XtremeLabs LLC

XtremeLabs provides technology products and services to support employability, workforce development, and training. XtremeLabs provides hands-on labs for training, examinations, and certifications. XtremeLabs has over 12000 hands-on labs that cover subjects such as cloud, coding, security, data science, machine learning, networking, and other technologies. For more information, you can visit our website at www.xtremelabs.io.