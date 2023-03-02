Thursday, March 2

Two bills to protect abortion rights move forward in Olympia

Two bills in Olympia to protect abortion rights took important steps forward on Tuesday. One, known as a “shield law,” seeks to protect people who travel to Washington seeking abortions. The second bill would require insurance coverage of abortion care without co-pays or deductibles. The shield law bill, HB 1469, also aims to protect those who assist people from states that restrict abortion and gender-affirming care. It also includes protections for health care providers. SB 5242 would require insurance companies to pay for abortion coverage without charging any co-pays or deductibles also moved ahead. That bill passed in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon. Continue reading at KUOW. (Austin Jenkins)

To solve home care aide shortage, Washington may expand who can be one

Mae Hochstetler has two jobs: a patient health navigator and a paid parent home care provider for her son Joshua, 25. She frequently tears up when she talks about the home care worker shortage and the impact on seniors and people with disabilities or complex medical needs. “We need more caregivers, and we need them now,” Hochstetler said. State lawmakers are considering legislation and a budget that could help ease the way for others like Hochstetler, by increasing pay and expanding who can be a family caregiver. House Bill 1694 would expand who can be considered a family caregiver, meaning people like grandparents and cousins would have simpler training requirements. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Ryan Berry)

Washington may add automated cameras on highways to catch speeders in construction zones

Automated cameras may be coming to work zones on state highways to catch speeding drivers. A bill that passed the state Senate last week would allow the Washington state Department of Transportation to add automated speed safety cameras in work areas to capture speeding when workers are present. The department would be responsible for mailing notices for infractions, while Washington State Patrol would enforce them. According to a 2023 Washington Traffic Safety Commission report, 28 people died in work zones over the last three years. Around 20% of collisions in work zones are a result of speeding, the report said Continue reading at Spokesman Review.

