NoMa BID Announces Exciting Lineup of Spring 2023 Community Events
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is around the corner, and so is a full season of fun in NoMa. Today, the NoMa BID is announcing its lineup of spring events. This season’s calendar includes perennial favorites and new activations alike, all of which are free and designed to appeal to a wide variety of audiences and ages.
“The NoMa BID sponsors dozens of events throughout the year to provide both entertainment and enjoyment for the neighborhood’s residents, workers, and visitors, said Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President & CEO. “I’m particularly excited about what we have in store this spring. Not only are we bringing back community favorites like our outdoor movies, farmer’s market, and beer trail, but we’re launching a new outdoor concert series and more. And, while you’re in NoMa, be sure to explore what’s new, including new shops, restaurants, hotels, and public art.”
The starring attractions of the NoMa BID spring 2023 events lineup, in chronological order, are:
* NoMa in Bloom (March 20 – April 16) – This month-long celebration of spring includes a variety of fun and free activities. Come stroll the streets of NoMa at night to see the NoMa’s iconic water tower lit up pink, enjoy food and beverage specials at NoMa restaurants, and don't miss these special NoMa in Bloom activations:
*Going The Distance Together: Community 5K Run (Saturday, March 25) – Join the NoMa BID, NoMa Run Club, and REI at Alethia Tanner Park from 9:00AM – 1:00PM for a morning of fun, fitness, and community. The NoMa Run Club will kick things off with a 5k fun run through the neighborhood – all paces are welcome! Post-run, meet back at the park for yoga, food, music, lawn games, and more!
* En Flor Art Exhibit (March 21 – April 30) – Visit Eckington Hall at 1611 Eckington Place NE to explore this art exhibit celebrating the works of local Latinx artists and the ways that immigration helps diversity bloom. The gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday, 11:00AM – 7:00PM.
* NoMa in Bloom Festival (Saturday, April 1) – Attend the NoMa in Bloom Festival at Alethia Tanner Park from 11AM - 3PM. This official National Cherry Blossom Festival event will include kite making and flying, live music, an artisan market curated by Neighbors DC, a live chalk drawing by Chalk Riot, delicious food, and more!
* NoMa Nights Acoustic Music Series (Second Tuesday of each month, April 11 – September 12 6:30 – 8:30PM) – Head to Alethia Tanner Park on the second Tuesday of every month to enjoy a free concert with performances by local artists. Event produced in partnership with DC Fray.
* Metropolitan Beer Trail (Launching April 14) – The Metropolitan Beer Trail, which links the bars and breweries located along the Metropolitan Branch Trail, is back and bigger than ever with new locations, prizes, and even more ways to participate. Be ready to “hit the trail” on April 14 by pre-registering for your free passport. Stay tuned for more details on this year’s participating locations, to be announced soon.
* CiNoMatic (Every Wednesday night May 3 – 31) – NoMa’s outdoor movie series returns in May. Stay tuned for a theme announcement and a community vote coming March 20 to choose the movie lineup! Movies begin at sunset, but plan to arrive early to enjoy the park, have a picnic, and more.
* NoMa Farmers Market (Every Thursday 4:00 – 8:00PM from May 4 - October 19) – Get ready to shop local at NoMa’s farmer’s market, running every Thursday afternoon at Alethia Tanner Park. Visit the market, where dozens of vendors showcase a diverse offering of produce, unique food products, and goods.
For more information and weather-related schedule updates, visit www.nomabid.org/events and follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and Facebook (@NoMaBID).
About NoMa BID
The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to be a steward and champion of the neighborhood of NoMa. The NoMa BID encompasses 35 blocks just north of Union Station in Northeast Washington, DC. The NoMa BID is among the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Washington, DC.
