Microban is Proud to Partner with India’s Leading Stone Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International is pleased to announce a new partnership with India’s leading stone manufacturing company, Classic Marble Company (CMC). Microban® antimicrobial technology will bring a new level of surface protection for CMC’s KalingaStone engineered marble, quartz and terrazzo surfaces, helping to prevent the growth of microbes for the lifetime of the products.
CMC’s KalingaStone is the leading brand of engineered marble, terrazzo and quartz in India. The collection brings sophistication to the market, offering an array of stylish and unique designs for various product lines, from quartz countertops to marble flooring. Microban antimicrobial technology is now being incorporated into the surfaces of these products during manufacture, becoming a permanent feature that does not wash off or wear away. The additive works to protect the material from microbial growth in between cleans, making it the ideal addition for hygiene-critical environments – such as commercial settings or hospitals – as well as frequently contaminated surfaces, including flooring and bathroom tiles in homes. This innovative antimicrobial technology will give users the reassurance of surface cleanliness, without hindering the quality or finish of the material, delivering a unique product that combines sophistication with practicality.
Brian Gordon-Stables, EMEA Key Account Manager at Microban, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with CMC to deliver a solution that is both functional and stylish. The broad product lines and applications of KalingaStone mean that Microban antimicrobial technology can be used to deliver superior surface protection in numerous commercial and domestic settings, providing users with all-important peace of mind.”
“At CMC, we are always conscious of our clients’ needs, and the introduction of this technology is a step in this direction,” commented Amit Shah, Managing Director of CMC. “KalingaStone products are now treated to protect them from degrading bacterial growth, without affecting aesthetics. This keeps the treated products cleaner and fresher, delivering a range of added benefits for our esteemed customers.”
Gargi Waghela, General Marketing Manager at CMC, added: “As the leader of stone manufacturing in India, we are always looking for ways to differentiate ourselves and steer the industry in new directions. This collaboration is the first of its kind in India, and has been established to provide products that are the epitome of quality and efficiency. The addition of Microban technology to our quartz, marble and terrazzo materials offers superior product protection that lasts a lifetime.”
Find out more about this exciting collaboration here: https://www.microban.com/kalingastone-antibacterial-stone-surfaces
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Sarah Khan
CMC’s KalingaStone is the leading brand of engineered marble, terrazzo and quartz in India. The collection brings sophistication to the market, offering an array of stylish and unique designs for various product lines, from quartz countertops to marble flooring. Microban antimicrobial technology is now being incorporated into the surfaces of these products during manufacture, becoming a permanent feature that does not wash off or wear away. The additive works to protect the material from microbial growth in between cleans, making it the ideal addition for hygiene-critical environments – such as commercial settings or hospitals – as well as frequently contaminated surfaces, including flooring and bathroom tiles in homes. This innovative antimicrobial technology will give users the reassurance of surface cleanliness, without hindering the quality or finish of the material, delivering a unique product that combines sophistication with practicality.
Brian Gordon-Stables, EMEA Key Account Manager at Microban, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with CMC to deliver a solution that is both functional and stylish. The broad product lines and applications of KalingaStone mean that Microban antimicrobial technology can be used to deliver superior surface protection in numerous commercial and domestic settings, providing users with all-important peace of mind.”
“At CMC, we are always conscious of our clients’ needs, and the introduction of this technology is a step in this direction,” commented Amit Shah, Managing Director of CMC. “KalingaStone products are now treated to protect them from degrading bacterial growth, without affecting aesthetics. This keeps the treated products cleaner and fresher, delivering a range of added benefits for our esteemed customers.”
Gargi Waghela, General Marketing Manager at CMC, added: “As the leader of stone manufacturing in India, we are always looking for ways to differentiate ourselves and steer the industry in new directions. This collaboration is the first of its kind in India, and has been established to provide products that are the epitome of quality and efficiency. The addition of Microban technology to our quartz, marble and terrazzo materials offers superior product protection that lasts a lifetime.”
Find out more about this exciting collaboration here: https://www.microban.com/kalingastone-antibacterial-stone-surfaces
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Sarah Khan
KDM Communications
pressreleases@kdm-communications.com