Prositions Launches New Microlearning Course to Help Displaced Tech Workers

Text: Advancing Your Career with Craig Robbins. Image: Two women in casual work attire facing each other and sitting at a desk with papers and pens.

Prositions Inc. has launched a new microlearning course in partnership with OutplacementPro to help workers impacted by recent downsizing events.

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new program, titled "Advancing Your Career," covers the basics of conducting a job search, including how to find hidden job openings, structure a modern resume, prepare for various types of interviews, discuss and negotiate compensation, and more.

While this new course is appropriate for anyone seeking new employment or a career change, many of the examples and sample resources included in the course illustrate technology-related positions. Prositions, Inc., a leading provider of learning content, created “Advancing Your Career” in partnership with OutplacementPro.com, a leading outplacement and career transition service provider.

"We partnered with OutplacementPro to help research and produce this content,” said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions. “OutplacementPro has been successfully providing career coaching for over a decade and has brought a wealth of practical knowledge and expertise to this series. With the recent layoffs, especially in the Technology Sector, we believe this microlearning series can help many people improve their job search skills."

This new microlearning course is appropriate for anyone seeking to advance their career within an organization or to find a new job externally. The course includes 16 modules with sample resumes, documents, and career models.

To preview the introduction of this exciting new program, visit https://vimeo.com/advancingyourcareer or call 877-244-8848.

For more information about the course or to view a full preview, contact Jill Dillenburg, Prositions, Inc. at +1 515-309-4150 or email jdillenburg@prositions.com.

About Prositions, Inc.
Prositions is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, offering a wide range of consulting, software, and service solutions. Their LMS application, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 micro-video and SCORM-based learning bites, giving employees instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. Learn more at https://www.prositions.com.

About OutplacementPro
OutplacementPro is a leading provider of career coaching and outplacement solutions. Their tailored and personalized approach provides the highest-quality experience in the industry. A unique combination of advanced placement technology, upskilling training content, and the most experienced career coaches means each candidate realizes industry-leading results with significantly lower investments for organizations compared with more traditional approaches. Learn more at https://www.outplacementpro.com.

Jill Dillenburg
Prositions, Inc.
+1 515-393-7898
