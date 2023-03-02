Sales Transformation Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Imagine Technologies Group
Sales Transformation Group and Imagine Technologies Group join forces
The STG program has transformed our business. It took us from zero to hero just by watching the easy-to-follow video series. We can’t wait for what’s to come.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), the #1 e-learning platform for sales assessment, development and leadership in contracting, announced a strategic partnership with Imagine Technologies Group, an online training group that educates people on how to fly drones.
The partnership will focus on the combined power of Imagine’s training, knowledge and expertise in drones, with STG’s sales leadership and coaching, as well as our AI-powered learning management platform.
Ryan Groth, CEO of STG, speaks out on this partnership: “Our team is excited to learn from the Imagine Tech team. Their expertise in the field is shown through all of their work and we are thrilled to be a part of it. This partnership will certainly add value to our services here at STG, and give us new ways to level up!”
John Kiesel comments: “The STG program has transformed our business. It took us from zero to hero just by watching the easy-to-follow video series. We can’t wait for what’s to come.”
Launched earlier this year, the STG and Imagine Technologies partnership combines structured coaching activities from STG’s top tier sales coaches in combination with Imagine’s elite drone pilot training and tools from experts to help contractors significantly grow their businesses.
