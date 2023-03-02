Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,587 in the last 365 days.

Sales Transformation Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Imagine Technologies Group

Sales Transformation Group and Imagine Technologies Group join forces

The STG program has transformed our business. It took us from zero to hero just by watching the easy-to-follow video series. We can’t wait for what’s to come.”
— John K.
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), the #1 e-learning platform for sales assessment, development and leadership in contracting, announced a strategic partnership with Imagine Technologies Group, an online training group that educates people on how to fly drones.

The partnership will focus on the combined power of Imagine’s training, knowledge and expertise in drones, with STG’s sales leadership and coaching, as well as our AI-powered learning management platform.

Ryan Groth, CEO of STG, speaks out on this partnership: “Our team is excited to learn from the Imagine Tech team. Their expertise in the field is shown through all of their work and we are thrilled to be a part of it. This partnership will certainly add value to our services here at STG, and give us new ways to level up!”

John Kiesel comments: “The STG program has transformed our business. It took us from zero to hero just by watching the easy-to-follow video series. We can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Launched earlier this year, the STG and Imagine Technologies partnership combines structured coaching activities from STG’s top tier sales coaches in combination with Imagine’s elite drone pilot training and tools from experts to help contractors significantly grow their businesses.

Nicole Sauvé
Sales Transformation Group
+1 519-580-8805
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Sales Transformation Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Imagine Technologies Group

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more