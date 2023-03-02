ICARO Media Group’s Artificial Intelligence Platform Licensed to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE)

Canadian Sport and Entertainment Leader Relies on ICARO AI for Corporate Security and Risk Management Services

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO Media Group, Inc. (ICARO™), an AI Technology Media for Telecom (TMT) and media broadcast companies, is licensing access to ICARO’s AI-driven Critical Event Notification System (CENS) to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), Canada’s preeminent leader in delivering top quality sport and entertainment experiences.

ICARO’s CENS is a unique, real-time situational awareness event platform utilizing the immense power and capacity of Artificial Intelligence to scour, read, interpret and analyze an all-source amalgam of information that assesses millions of data sources. Advanced machine learning and AI detect events in real-time as they are reported in social media, providing institutions with accurate and impactful verified intelligence.

CENS ensures that the information comes from trusted sources, located in the geographic vicinity of the events in question. Relevant verified and filtered information is delivered to the appropriate individuals, allowing them to act in a proactive and responsive manner. Published events are assigned Importance Levels of “Information,” “Warning,” or “Critical” according to their severity and degree of immediate impact, providing clients with the insights necessary to respond accordingly.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to announce our agreement with the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment organization,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. “MLSE is the parent company of premier professional sports teams, and the owner/operator of sports arenas and venues who will use the ICARO AI Critical Event Notification System (CENS) to power access to verified intelligence and data to provide advanced safety for their athletes and fans.”

“The ability to be alerted about events while on the road or close to home has been incredibly helpful,” according to Steve Walker, Director TML Player Security for MLSE. “We are able to get near real time information on things that are happening without needing to overly rely on information from local sources like we did in the past. Often the alert will come in before an event officially hits the news. What’s great is we are able to pre-populate our schedule so there is no need to input locations before a game, and the support using the tool has been fantastic.”

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment Ltd.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE) is Canada’s preeminent leader in delivering top quality sport and entertainment experiences to our fans. MLSE is one of North America’s leading providers of exceptional experiences. It is the parent company of the National Hockey League’s Toronto Maple Leafs, the National Basketball Association’s Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC, the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts and development teams with the Toronto Marlies (American Hockey League), Raptors 905 (NBA G League) and Toronto FC II (MLS NEXT Pro League). MLSE owns and/or operates all of the venues its teams play and train in, including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground and OVO Athletic Centre. MLSE also provides fans in Toronto incredible live music and entertainment events. MLSE strives to deliver championships to our city and our fans and bring the world to its feet.

