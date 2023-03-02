Warren County Road G-50 bridge over I-35 near Saint Charles to temporarily close Sunday, March 12

Posted on: March 02, 2023

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – March 2, 2023 – Construction work on the Warren County Road G-50 bridge over Interstate 35, near Saint Charles, requires closing the bridge to traffic in both directions (see map) starting Sunday, March 12 through early May, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Chariton construction office.

During this closure, motorists traveling on I-35 and using the I-35 interchange (Exit 52) to cross the Warren County Road G-50 bridge will be directed to the following marked detour routes.

Southbound I-35 traffic wanting to exit onto eastbound Warren County Road G-50 (exit 52) will be directed to Warren County Road G-64 (exit 47), back onto northbound I-35, and then east on Warren County Road G-50 (exit 52).

Northbound I-35 traffic wanting to exit onto westbound Warren County Road G-50 will be directed to the I-35/Iowa 92 interchange (exit 56), south on I-35, then west on Warren County Road G-50 (exit 52).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It's easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up.

Contact: Liz Finarty at 641-774-5056 or liz.finarty@iowadot.us