Deepa Sheth Joins SCAN as Chief Corporate Development Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, announced that Deepa Sheth has joined the organization as its new Chief Corporate Development Officer.
Sheth will oversee SCAN’s corporate strategy, as well as innovation and diversification efforts in three areas: building organizations alongside entrepreneurs-in-residence; investing in innovative organizations that align with SCAN’s mission and with whom it can develop commercial partnerships; and acquiring or partnering with mission-aligned organizations.
Sheth will lead SCAN’s diversification efforts that include Welcome Health, a home-based geriatrics medical group; HomeBase Medical, a chronic disease management and palliative care company; Healthcare in Action, a medical group focused on people experiencing homelessness; and MyPlace Health, a PACE entity launched in collaboration with Commonwealth Care Alliance. Sheth will also oversee SCAN’s passive investment portfolio that includes Arine, Guaranteed, Monogram Health, SafelyYou, and SafeRide Health.
Previously, Sheth was a leader at Oak Street Health, helping grow the value based primary care company through its IPO and definitive agreement to be acquired by CVS Health. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development, leading the company's mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, new lines of business, and joint ventures. She also served in general manager/market leader roles.
Sheth joins SCAN following the recent announcement of its proposed combination with CareOregon. The two organizations announced their intent to combine as a mission-driven not-for-profit healthcare organization under the name HealthRight Group. The transaction is currently pending regulatory approval.
“Deepa Sheth is a strong leader with a proven background driving transactions that improve patient care and deliver value,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “She’s perfectly positioned to join SCAN’s leadership ranks during this period of expansion and diversification.”
“I’m excited to join SCAN and help it build robust health delivery systems that will address the unique needs of vulnerable people,” said Sheth. “I look forward to playing a lead role in diversifying SCAN’s portfolio and enabling it to grow to fill gaps in care.”
