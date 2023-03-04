ProHance jointly sponsors the NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum 2023: Shaping The Techade
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a leading provider of technology solutions, was the joint sponsor of the highly anticipated "Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2023" held at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai from February 27th to March 2nd. The event was a resounding success, bringing together industry leaders to engage in insightful conversations about how technology is shaping the future.
Kishore P Reddy, Co-Founder & CTO, ProHance at NASSCOM’s Technology & Leadership Forum 2023: Shaping The Techade
Experts from all over India and the world presented their unique insights on innovation and leadership, making the Forum a truly immersive experience for all attendees. The event explored the impact of technology on society, economy, and culture, and celebrated the transformative power of breakthrough technologies such as Big Data, IoT, AI/ML, 3D printing, Biotechnology, Nanotechnology, Renewable Energy, and Drone Technologies.
For the first time ever, the Forum was presented in a hybrid format, allowing participants to join from all over the world. The global platform brought together technology providers, start-ups, product companies, digital innovators, academia, policymakers, and customers under one roof, fostering collaboration and the exchange of ideas.
The theme of NTLF 2023, "Shaping the Techade," focused on ushering in the next wave of technological advancements to create a better future. The Forum featured an exciting lineup of global speakers who shared their insights on various topics, including "From Potential to Impact: Shifting Gears," "Unraveling What's Next: A Differentiated Approach," and "India Leading the Techade."
The Forum was an excellent opportunity for attendees to network, learn from industry experts, and gain valuable insights into the latest technology trends. The conversations and ideas exchanged at the event will undoubtedly shape the future of technology and leadership.
ProHance's sponsorship of the event further demonstrates its commitment to driving innovation and thought leadership in the technology industry. As a leader in the field, ProHance continues to provide cutting-edge solutions that help businesses stay ahead of the curve.
Overall, the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2023 was a phenomenal success, and ProHance is proud to have been a part of it. The event was a testament to the power of collaboration and the potential for technology to shape a better future for all.
