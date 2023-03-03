Tompkins County, NY, Improves Performance-based Budgeting with OpenGov Local Government Budgeting Software
Local government budgeting software was needed to improve Tompkins County’s performance-based budgeting and collaboration. OpenGov was a perfect fit.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With goals to improve performance-based budgeting and drive collaboration, Finance leaders from Tompkins County, NY, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and counties, on local government budgeting software.
Tompkins County is home to the City of Ithaca, Ithaca College, and Cornell University. In her first budget cycle, the new Budget Director struggled with the County’s legacy software. She knew she needed a change as the County embarked upon Fiscal Year 2023. In addition, the County’s goals were to improve performance-based budgeting, enhance its budget publication, and drive collaboration throughout the budget process, from the County Legislature through department directors. The County got everything it needed from OpenGov Budgeting & Planning.
Using OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, Finance staff will be better able to build a budget on performance measures. Bringing historic data, performance metrics, and anticipated ROI of budget proposals into a centralized location, Finance and County leadership will have a clear window into which proposals to fund. In addition, County staff will improve collaboration across departments by sending and receiving budget proposals through OpenGov’s platform. Staff and elected leaders can then track performance on strategic objectives, comment on key reports, and tie strategic priorities to outcomes. Best of all, the County will be able to provide greater visibility into how dollars are spent with an online budget book that creates compelling stories with easy-to-understand data visualizations.
Tompkins County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
